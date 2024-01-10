Steve Martin Backs Jo Koy's Golden Globes Hosting Amid Criticism

Renowned comedian Steve Martin has stepped forward to express his support for Jo Koy, who recently hosted a live awards show despite a wave of criticism. Illustrating the solidarity within the comedy community, Martin's endorsement acknowledges the challenges and difficulties inherent in the role of a show host.

Advertisment

Jo Koy: The Man in the Spotlight

Jo Koy, known for his vibrant stand-up routines, recently found himself in the limelight for another reason: he hosted the Golden Globes, an event that drew a mixed bag of reviews from viewers. Despite the criticism, Koy stood tall, embracing the opportunity and the challenges that came along with it.

Steve Martin: A Voice of Support

Advertisment

Having co-hosted the Academy Awards in 2010, Steve Martin is no stranger to the pressures that accompany hosting live awards shows. In a show of empathy, Martin took to social media to congratulate Koy on a job well done. He even shared a light-hearted moment by joking about his own lingering anxiety from when he hosted the Oscars. The jest was a nod to the fact that hosting is not for the faint-hearted but also served to highlight the weight of such a task.

Industry Reactions: From Criticism to Support

In the aftermath of Koy's hosting gig, reactions varied. Some online users criticized Martin's show of support, pointing to a joke Koy made during the event that was perceived as misogynistic and sexist. However, other voices in the industry also came out in support. Whoopi Goldberg, a veteran Oscars host, concurred with Martin's perspective, shedding light on the brutal nature of hosting gigs. Koy himself opened up on GMA 3, admitting it was an 'off night' and acknowledging the hurt from the criticism. Despite this, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to host the awards show.