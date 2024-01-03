Steve Burton Bids Farewell to ‘Days of our Lives’, Sparks Speculation About Future

Soap opera stalwart Steve Burton has officially announced his departure from the popular series, ‘Days of our Lives’. The actor, best known for his portrayal of Harris Michaels, made the announcement via a YouTube video, expressing his heartfelt gratitude to the cast, crew, and fans, while hinting at future endeavours.

End of an Era

Burton’s association with the character Harris Michaels dates back to 1988, and he reprised the role in the ‘Beyond Salem Chapter 2’ spin-off before joining ‘Days of our Lives’. His character’s storyline, particularly the intriguing arc involving former mob princess Ava, played by Tamara Braun, is expected to reach its conclusion with his exit.

Ahead of Schedule

Although Burton signed a one-year contract with ‘Days of our Lives’, his filming schedule was expedited due to the show’s advanced shooting pattern. This means his final appearance on screen is projected to occur around early June, taking into account the six-month advance filming schedule.

Speculations and Expectations

Fans are abuzz with speculation about what the future holds for the talented actor. Many are hoping for a return to ‘General Hospital’ as Jason Quartermaine/Morgan, a character he is renowned for and who has been presumed dead. There is also talk of a potential return to ‘The Young and the Restless’ as Dylan.

Aside from acting, Burton hosts a podcast called ‘Daily Drama’ with Bradford Anderson, and participates in a variety tour. Despite the speculation, the actor remains tight-lipped about his next career move after his ‘Days of our Lives’ exit. Only time will reveal what lies ahead for this seasoned soap opera star.