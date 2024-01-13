Sterling St. Jacques: The Enigmatic Life and Legacy of the First Male Supermodel

Sterling St. Jacques was more than a man; he was an enigma. As the world’s first male supermodel, he redefined male beauty and became an icon of New York City’s glamorous disco era. His strikingly handsome features and unparalleled dance moves graced the dance floor of the iconic Studio 54, captivating all who laid eyes on him.

Mysterious Beginnings

Born into obscurity, St. Jacques’ early life remains shrouded in mystery. Believed to have been born in Salt Lake City in 1957, little is known about his childhood or family. He was adopted by Hollywood actor Raymond St. Jacques, who later stirred rumors of being Sterling’s lover.

An Unconventional Love Life

St. Jacques’ love life was as enigmatic as his origins. He was engaged to renowned model Pat Cleveland, in spite of his open homosexuality. His name has also been linked romantically with fashion giant Hubert de Givenchy, founder of the eponymous French luxury fashion house. These relationships only added to the intrigue surrounding his persona.

A Star Dimmed Too Soon

St. Jacques’ brilliant career came to an abrupt halt in the mid-1980s. Details surrounding his disappearance remain as elusive as his life. His adoptive father, Raymond St. Jacques, succumbed to lymphoma in 1990. The disease is often associated with AIDS, though it was never confirmed that Raymond was afflicted with the virus.

Sterling St. Jacques left an indelible mark on the world of fashion. His work with leading designers like Yves Saint Laurent and Givenchy and his mesmerizing presence at Studio 54 have been immortalized in vintage photographs. These snapshots from a bygone era capture the hedonism of Manhattan’s peak and the captivating mystique of the first male supermodel, Sterling St. Jacques.