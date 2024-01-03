Sterling K. Brown in ‘American Fiction’: A Shift in Black Representation

Emmy award-winning actor, Sterling K. Brown, acclaimed for his role as Randall Pearson in ‘This is Us,’ takes center stage in a new satirical film, ‘American Fiction.’ Debuting in St. Louis theaters on January 5, Brown steps into the shoes of Cliff, a recently divorced plastic surgeon grappling with personal upheaval. Directed by Cord Jefferson, the film explores the life of an erudite Black writer, portrayed by Jeffrey Wright, who faces a publishing industry only interested in stereotypical ‘Black books.’

A Satirical Take on Black Representation

‘American Fiction’ presents a story of a well-to-do Black family, challenging the limited scope of Black representation in mainstream media. Brown’s character, Cliff, is a stark deviation from traditional narratives about Black pain, which often focus on inner-city struggles and violence. Having a working-class background, Brown found the script both fresh and humorous, offering a chance to play a character contrasting the stable figure he portrayed on television.

An Impressive Cast and a Shared Philosophy

Brown relished the opportunity to work with an impressive cast, including Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Uggams. However, it was the chance to act alongside Jeffrey Wright that truly excited him. Wright has had a significant impact on Brown’s career, and the two share a philosophy on acting that emphasizes preparation and the ability to respond authentically in the moment.

A Shift for Sterling K. Brown

The film represents a shift in the type of characters Brown is known for. The ‘American Fiction’ character, Cliff, is a successful plastic surgeon who enjoys the company of young men and struggles with substance abuse. This role allows Brown to showcase a broader representation of the Black community, moving away from the stereotype of Black characters being rooted in hardship and struggle.

‘American Fiction’ is a clear departure from the norm, presenting a nuanced view of Black life and challenging societal assumptions. It’s a film that promises to be as thought-provoking as it is entertaining, making it a must-watch for the new year.