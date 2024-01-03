en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Sterling K. Brown in ‘American Fiction’: A Shift in Black Representation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:09 am EST
Sterling K. Brown in ‘American Fiction’: A Shift in Black Representation

Emmy award-winning actor, Sterling K. Brown, acclaimed for his role as Randall Pearson in ‘This is Us,’ takes center stage in a new satirical film, ‘American Fiction.’ Debuting in St. Louis theaters on January 5, Brown steps into the shoes of Cliff, a recently divorced plastic surgeon grappling with personal upheaval. Directed by Cord Jefferson, the film explores the life of an erudite Black writer, portrayed by Jeffrey Wright, who faces a publishing industry only interested in stereotypical ‘Black books.’

A Satirical Take on Black Representation

‘American Fiction’ presents a story of a well-to-do Black family, challenging the limited scope of Black representation in mainstream media. Brown’s character, Cliff, is a stark deviation from traditional narratives about Black pain, which often focus on inner-city struggles and violence. Having a working-class background, Brown found the script both fresh and humorous, offering a chance to play a character contrasting the stable figure he portrayed on television.

An Impressive Cast and a Shared Philosophy

Brown relished the opportunity to work with an impressive cast, including Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Uggams. However, it was the chance to act alongside Jeffrey Wright that truly excited him. Wright has had a significant impact on Brown’s career, and the two share a philosophy on acting that emphasizes preparation and the ability to respond authentically in the moment.

A Shift for Sterling K. Brown

The film represents a shift in the type of characters Brown is known for. The ‘American Fiction’ character, Cliff, is a successful plastic surgeon who enjoys the company of young men and struggles with substance abuse. This role allows Brown to showcase a broader representation of the Black community, moving away from the stereotype of Black characters being rooted in hardship and struggle.

‘American Fiction’ is a clear departure from the norm, presenting a nuanced view of Black life and challenging societal assumptions. It’s a film that promises to be as thought-provoking as it is entertaining, making it a must-watch for the new year.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

MCU's 'What If...?' Series: A Missed Opportunity in Gaiman's '1602' Adaptation?

By BNN Correspondents

Digital Transformation in Lithuania's Gambling Industry: A Look at Current Trends and Future Prospects

By Salman Khan

Nintendo's New Year Sale: 'This War of Mine' at Unprecedented 95% Discount

By Salman Khan

Renowned Attack on Titan Animator Satoshi Iwataki Passes Away at 60

By BNN Correspondents

Manali Winter Carnival: A Festive Blend of Art, Culture and Environmen ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 1 min
Manali Winter Carnival: A Festive Blend of Art, Culture and Environmen ...
heart comment 0
John Vincent Returns to The Lyric Theater for A Night of Music and Stories

By BNN Correspondents

John Vincent Returns to The Lyric Theater for A Night of Music and Stories
2024: A Landmark Year for Regional Indian Cinema

By BNN Correspondents

2024: A Landmark Year for Regional Indian Cinema
‘Going Home’ Season 2: A Journey Through Compassion and Forgiveness

By BNN Correspondents

'Going Home' Season 2: A Journey Through Compassion and Forgiveness
‘Udal’ Set for Digital Release on Saina Play, Hindi Remake in Talks

By Rafia Tasleem

'Udal' Set for Digital Release on Saina Play, Hindi Remake in Talks
Latest Headlines
World News
The 'Great Repatriation' in Texas: A Political Balancing Act Amid Migrant Surge
28 seconds
The 'Great Repatriation' in Texas: A Political Balancing Act Amid Migrant Surge
Chapel's Cove Polar Dip: A Leap of Faith for Mental Health
30 seconds
Chapel's Cove Polar Dip: A Leap of Faith for Mental Health
Arjun Atwal Backs Modi's Pravasi Sports Initiative: A Connection Rooted in Sports
57 seconds
Arjun Atwal Backs Modi's Pravasi Sports Initiative: A Connection Rooted in Sports
FDA Approves Intensity Therapeutics' Phase 3 Trial for Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment
2 mins
FDA Approves Intensity Therapeutics' Phase 3 Trial for Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment
Arjun Atwal Backs PM Modi's Vision for Pravasi Sports
2 mins
Arjun Atwal Backs PM Modi's Vision for Pravasi Sports
Manitoba's Silent Healthcare Crisis: Nurses Under Pressure
3 mins
Manitoba's Silent Healthcare Crisis: Nurses Under Pressure
Challenging New Year's Resolutions: A Daily, Flexible Approach to Achieving Goals
4 mins
Challenging New Year's Resolutions: A Daily, Flexible Approach to Achieving Goals
Ketone Supplements May Impede Athletic Performance, Study Suggests
4 mins
Ketone Supplements May Impede Athletic Performance, Study Suggests
French Foreign Ministry's Nuanced Stance on Belgorod Strikes: A Legitimate Act of Defense
5 mins
French Foreign Ministry's Nuanced Stance on Belgorod Strikes: A Legitimate Act of Defense
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app