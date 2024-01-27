STEPS Drop-In Center in Bradford to Host Valentine's Performance for a Cause

Bradford's STEPS Drop-In Center is poised to host a unique Valentine's performance titled 'STEPS to a Healthy Relationship: A Musical Revue.' Scheduled for 2 p.m. on February 10th, the show is a creative collaboration between members of STEPS and the employees of the Guidance Center. It promises an eclectic mix of Broadway musical numbers, pop music, and comedy sketches, with featured works from popular shows like 'Once on This Island' and 'Grease.'

Entertainment with a Purpose

But this event is not just about entertainment. It aims to raise funds for new sound equipment for the STEPS Singers, a talented group that has earned state recognition and invitations to perform at various prestigious venues, including the Pennsylvania Mental Health Association Conference.

Shane Oschman, an active board member of both STEPS and the Guidance Center, penned and co-directed the show with Maggie Travis, the coordinator for STEPS. The performance will involve eight STEPS members among a cast of 13, offering a range of acts from music to comedy.

A Holistic Approach to Mental Health

The STEPS Drop-In Center is more than just a venue for performances. It provides essential mental health services and holistic programs like meditation, reiki, and yoga. In addition, it offers wellness activities, job training, leadership development, and socialization programs, thus embodying a holistic approach to mental health.

Tickets and More

Tickets for the show are priced at a modest $5 and are available for purchase at designated locations. Early buying is recommended due to limited seating. Along with the promise of an engaging show, attendees can also look forward to free refreshments during the performance's intermission.