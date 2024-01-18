Stephen Rea’s Fresh Take on ‘Krapp’s Last Tape’ Resonates at Project Arts Centre

Esteemed actor Stephen Rea recently breathed new life into Samuel Beckett’s ‘Krapp’s Last Tape’ at the Project Arts Centre, offering a unique interpretation of the character Krapp. Intriguingly, Rea had recorded the voice of the younger Krapp 12 years prior, a decision which now enhances the exploration of memory and regret that lies at the heart of the play.

A Fresh Take on a Classic

Directed by Vicky Featherstone for Landmark Productions, Rea’s portrayal of Krapp differs distinctly from those of previous performers such as Patrick Magee, David Kelly, Michael Gambon, and John Hurt. Famed for its stark exploration of the human condition, ‘Krapp’s Last Tape’ has frequently attracted esteemed performers since its first staging in 1958. Yet, Rea’s performance is described as lighter, fresher, and more mischievous, adding an innovative spin to this classic.

Immersive Production

Further enhancing the production is the intimate theater space of the Project Arts Centre, amplified by Paul Keogan’s intelligent lighting design and Jamie Vartan’s stark set design. These elements work in harmony to create a resonating atmosphere that underscores the themes of the play.

Rea’s Evolution as an Actor

The reference to King Lear in relation to Rea serves as a poignant reminder of the actor’s maturity and the diverse roles he has embraced throughout his career. This production of ‘Krapp’s Last Tape’ not only commemorates the 20th anniversary of Landmark Productions but also celebrates Rea’s evolution as an actor. In the end, the play remains as poignant as ever, with Rea’s interpretation adding new depth to the character’s sorrow and the enduring emptiness of his life choices.