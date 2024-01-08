Stephen Mullan: From Love Island Narrator to Stand-up Sensation

The stand-up comedy scene in Ireland is set to receive a jolt of humor this March as Irish-Argentinian comic, Stephen Mullan, prepares to take the stage at the Limelight in Belfast. Best known for his 2021 stint as the narrator of Love Island Australia, Mullan is returning to his roots with his show, ‘Paddy Latino’, as part of his expansive 2024 Ireland and UK tour.

From Farmhand to Stand-up Sensation

Stephen Mullan’s journey into the world of stand-up comedy was not a straightforward one. Raised in Cork and currently residing in Dublin, Mullan’s first job was as a farmhand at the tender age of 12. Through the years, he navigated challenging conditions and financial hardships, particularly during his time in London where he pursued his passion for stand-up while paying meager rent.

A Multifaceted Career

Mullan, now 38, has not only made a name for himself in the comedy circuit but has also demonstrated his acting prowess. He played the role of Éamon de Valera in the RTÉ mini-series Rebellion and appeared alongside Lily Collins in the film, Love, Rosie. His comedic talent has also seen him opening shows for renowned comedians such as Des Bishop, Jason Byrne, and Joanne McNally.

Humor amidst Hardship

Despite the financial difficulties Mullan faced during the Covid-19 pandemic, his spirit remained unbroken. He expressed gratitude for having the essentials for his family, highlighting the importance of resilience and a positive outlook. In an amusing anecdote, Mullan recalled his biggest financial mistake involving a 1985 Mini Cooper, juxtaposing the joy of performing stand-up comedy with the financial rewards of his Love Island gig.