Stephen Mulhern to Host ‘Dancing On Ice’, Reuniting with Holly Willoughby

British television presenter and former magician, Stephen Mulhern, known for his charisma and versatility, is set to be the new host of the popular ice-skating competition show, ‘Dancing On Ice’. This new role will see him reunite with long-time friend and fellow presenter, Holly Willoughby, marking a nostalgic return to their early days in television.

A Dynamic Television Career

Mulhern’s journey in the entertainment industry is one of remarkable transition and growth. He began his career as a magician, performing at Butlin’s holiday camps and becoming the youngest member of The Magic Circle at the tender age of 17. His talent for engaging audiences soon led him to television, starting with CITV in the 90s. Since then, he has hosted over 50 shows, including popular programs like ‘Catchphrase’ and ‘Deal Or No Deal’. His relatable personality and quick wit have endeared him to viewers, making him a household name in British television.

More Than Just a Presenter

Despite his busy television career, Mulhern has not abandoned his passion for magic. He continues to perform live shows, believing that interacting with live audiences sharpens his presenting skills. Apart from magic and television, he is also a talented musician, proficient in violin and piano. This multi-faceted talent has been instrumental in shaping his career and making him one of the most sought-after personalities in the UK television industry.

From East London to Dancing On Ice

Stephen Mulhern, a native of East London, credits his early experiences on his father’s market stall for his work ethic and people skills. His journey from the bustling markets of East London to the glitzy stage of ‘Dancing On Ice’ is a testament to his dedication and talent. The upcoming season of ‘Dancing On Ice’, premiering on January 14th, is eagerly awaited by fans who are excited to see the dynamic duo of Mulhern and Willoughby back on screen together.