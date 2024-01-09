en English
Arts & Entertainment

Stephen King’s ‘The Shining’: A New Adaptation Set for Blu-ray Release

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:57 pm EST
Stephen King’s ‘The Shining’: A New Adaptation Set for Blu-ray Release

For ardent fans of Stephen King’s ‘The Shining,’ an adaptation that resonates more deeply with the novel’s intrinsic themes is set to be released on Blu-ray, a collaboration between King himself and director Mick Garris. The three-episode adaptation, a response to King’s dissatisfaction with Stanley Kubrick’s acclaimed film, will be available from March 12th through Scream Factory, a distributor known for its comprehensive special features.

A Faithful Adaptation

While Stanley Kubrick’s ‘The Shining’ stands as a seminal work in the horror film canon, it has been a subject of contention for King, who felt it strayed too far from his novel. The upcoming Blu-ray release represents an attempt to stay truer to the source material, focusing on the chilling atmosphere of the Overlook Hotel and the personal themes of King’s narrative. King’s collaboration with Garris strives to present a more faithful adaptation, highlighting the warmth and humanity that underpin the story’s horror.

Mick Garris on Kubrick’s Adaptation

Mick Garris, known for his affinity towards horror genre, has echoed King’s sentiments on Kubrick’s adaptation. While acknowledging the cinematic brilliance of Kubrick’s work, he criticizes it as an unfaithful adaptation that lacks the warmth and personal themes intrinsic to King’s novel. His collaboration with King on this new adaptation aims to rectify this.

The Shining: Anticipated Release

The Blu-ray edition of this three-episode adaptation, slated for a March 12th release, is currently available for preorder. Scream Factory’s promotional material underscores the chilling terror that unfolds within the desolate Overlook Hotel, promising an adaptation that aligns more closely with King’s original vision. Fans of the genre and King’s work alike eagerly anticipate this edition.

Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

