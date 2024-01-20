Stephanie March Open to Reprising Role in 'Law & Order: SVU' at 25th Anniversary

At the 25th-anniversary celebration of the beloved series, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (SVU), held in New York City, Stephanie March, known for her role as Assistant District Attorney Alex Cabot, expressed her keen interest in returning to the series. March's character, ADA Alex Cabot, made her first appearance in the second season of the series in 2000, and has since become an integral part of the show's fabric.

Reunion With Former Cast Members

Stephanie March, clad in a royal blue suit that echoed her character's signature style, relished the opportunity to reconnect with her former co-stars, including Dann Florek and Ice-T, at the event. Florek portrayed Captain Donald Cragen for the first 15 seasons of the series, while Ice-T continues to bring life to Fin Tutuola from the show's second season onwards. The joy of reuniting with fellow cast members was palpable in March's reflections on the event.

The Show's Lasting Relevance and Success

March praised the enduring relevance of "Law & Order: SVU," attributing its success to its true-crime nature and the stellar performances of its principal actors. She lauded Mariska Hargitay, who has been playing the role of Olivia Benson from the very beginning, for her authentic portrayal of survivors' stories. The show's content, which often mirrors real-life headlines, resonates deeply with its viewers, making it a vital part of their weekly television lineup.

March's Return to the Show

After her initial three-year stint on the show, March has made several guest appearances, with her last appearance being in the 19th season in 2018. Her expressed willingness to reprise her role as ADA Alex Cabot has sparked excitement among fans of the show. "Law & Order: SVU" continues its successful run on NBC, with new episodes airing every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.