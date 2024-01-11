Stephanie Hsu to Star in Peacock’s New Series ‘Laid’

Award-winning actress Stephanie Hsu, celebrated for her compelling performance in ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once,’ is primed to take the lead role in a new series on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. The show, intriguingly titled ‘Laid,’ promises to deliver a unique twist on the rom-com genre.

A ‘F–ked Up Rom-Com’

The series explores a peculiar narrative where Hsu’s character is confronted with an eerie pattern: her ex-lovers are mysteriously dying. This prompts her to navigate a comedic yet turbulent journey into her sexual history and face the specters of her past. Billed as a ‘f–ked up rom-com,’ ‘Laid’ positions itself as a fresh, offbeat addition to the romantic comedy landscape.

A Stellar Creative Team

The series is the brainchild of Nahnatchka Khan and Sally Bradford McKenna, renowned for their work on popular TV shows ‘Fresh Off The Boat’ and ‘The Goldbergs,’ respectively. Their combined expertise promises to deliver a series that balances humor with unexpected narrative turns, underpinned by Hsu’s dynamic performance.

Hsu’s Rising Star

Hsu’s on-screen prowess is undeniably formidable, as evidenced by her Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once.’ Despite the commercial underperformance of ‘Joy Ride,’ her work was recognized, and the film garnered a high score on Rotten Tomatoes. Her versatile acting skills have also been showcased in ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,’ ‘American Born Chinese,’ ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ and guest performances in ‘Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens’ and ‘Poker Face.’

While the release date for ‘Laid’ remains under wraps, this lead role is set to further spotlight Hsu’s talent and versatility as an actress, adding another exciting chapter to her burgeoning career.