Arts & Entertainment

Stephanie Hsu to Star in Peacock’s New Series ‘Laid’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:17 pm EST
Stephanie Hsu to Star in Peacock’s New Series ‘Laid’

Academy Award nominee, Stephanie Hsu, acclaimed for her role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” is set to illuminate the screen once again in a new Peacock series, “Laid.” The unconventional rom-com, adapted from an Australian namesake series, presents a woman unraveling a peculiar pattern: her ex-lovers are meeting their ends in extraordinary ways. Compelled to traverse her past relationships, she embarks on a journey of self-discovery to grasp her circumstances and pave the path ahead.

The Team Behind ‘Laid’

The series is the brainchild of Nahnatchka Khan and Sally Bradford McKenna, both donning the hats of writers and executive producers. The production mantle is shouldered by a team of seasoned industry figures, promising a show that’s as well-crafted as it is original. Adding another feather to her cap, Hsu is also stepping into the role of an executive producer for the series.

Hsu’s Continued Successes

While audiences eagerly anticipate the release of “Laid,” they can enjoy Hsu’s applauded performance in Peacock’s “Poker Face.” The showrunners, Nora and Lilla Zuckerman, have not been impervious to Hsu’s charm, confessing to being starstruck by the actor. With a shared hometown and a high school drama teacher, the Zuckermans’ connection with Hsu runs deeper than their professional ties.

A Fresh Addition to Peacock’s Catalogue

With “Laid,” Peacock continues to bolster its original programming portfolio, spanning gripping dramas to light-hearted comedies. The upcoming series is anticipated to offer a humorous, yet poignant take on the convoluted dynamics of modern relationships, seamlessly weaving comedy with emotional authenticity.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

