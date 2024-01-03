en English
Arts & Entertainment

Stephanie Green Calls Global Writers to the 2024 Wigtown Poetry Prizes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:26 am EST
Stephanie Green Calls Global Writers to the 2024 Wigtown Poetry Prizes

Distinct voices in poetry from around the globe have been invited to partake in the prestigious 2024 Wigtown Poetry Prizes. The beckoning call was made by the celebrated Edinburgh-based poet, Stephanie Green. Green, best known for her acclaimed verses on sea monsters, has herself been a recipient of the Alastair Reid Pamphlet Prize and a nominee for the Wigtown International Prize in 2023, fetching a handsome cash reward of 1,500.

Wigtown Poetry Prizes: A Celebration of Scotland’s Linguistic Heritage

Born in 2005, the Wigtown Poetry Prizes have been annually paying homage to literary works in the English, Gaelic, and Scots languages. These awards reflect a sincere appreciation for Scotland’s rich linguistic heritage. Green’s own poetic inspiration sprouted from a peculiar source – a 16th-century map of sea monsters she stumbled upon during her journey to Iceland.

Unveiling at the Wigtown Book Festival

The Wigtown Book Festival, a significant cultural event scheduled to unfold from September 27 to October 6, will serve as the grand stage for the award ceremony. The festival is held in Scotland’s national book town, offering a fitting venue for such an esteemed literary occasion.

Global Reach and Prestige of the Prizes

The chair of the Wigtown Poetry Prize group, Nicholas Walker, has emphasised the global reach and prestige of the prizes. He noted the influx of entries from all corners of the world, underlining the international appeal of the Wigtown Poetry Prizes. The 2024 awards feature several categories, including the Wigtown International Prize, Wigtown Scots Prize, Wigtown Scottish Gaelic Prize, Dumfries and Galloway Fresh Voice Award, and the Alastair Reid Pamphlet Prize, each boasting various cash incentives for the winners and runners-up.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

