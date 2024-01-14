Steph Clotele: A Symphony of Healing and Resilience

Utah-based musician Steph Clotele unveiled her new single, ‘Be Here Now,’ on December 13, 2023, offering an intimate auditory experience that extols the ethos of mindfulness and the beauty of the quotidian. A testament to Clotele’s cinematic thinking, the song, along with its promotional videos, encapsulate her journey of healing through the power of music.

A Healing Melody: Trauma, Music, and Recovery

Years ago, Clotele suffered a traumatic brain injury (TBI), an event that drastically altered her life. In the aftermath, she found solace and rehabilitation in the unlikely form of a ukulele. The rhythmic strumming and tuneful melodies provided a therapeutic outlet for Clotele, aiding her in regaining control over her limbs and memory.

The accidents that resulted in her TBI also led to a bipolar disorder diagnosis and a series of ongoing recovery challenges. Her TBI-induced sensitivities to light and temperature, coupled with disrupted balance and memory, necessitated the use of various coping mechanisms. Amidst these adversities, Clotele discovered a new identity and resilience, the echoes of which resonate in her music.

Harmony in Imperfection: The Birth of Little Lonesome

Clotele’s music career took a transformative turn with her collaboration with Chase Gillins. Together, they formed the folk duo, Little Lonesome, crafting a unique lo-fi sound that embraces the inherent imperfections in music. Their shared vision reflects a broader perspective—one that values the authenticity of raw, unfiltered experiences over polished perfection.

Strumming the Strings of Advocacy

Clotele’s journey transcends her music. She has emerged as a beacon of hope for TBI survivors, advocating for their struggles and triumphs. Her future plans include the development of a journal and planner designed specifically for those grappling with chronic illnesses or brain injuries. Through her music and advocacy, Clotele redefines her identity and offers a ray of hope to others navigating similar paths.

Beyond Clotele’s personal narrative, the article delves into the scientific realm, discussing the utilization of Neurologic Music Therapy (NMT) for cognitive retraining. It emphasizes the transformative impact of music on neuroplasticity and highlights the pioneering work of researchers and practitioners in leveraging music to enhance neurocognition and improve motor abilities in patients with brain injuries or diseases.