Stellar Blade: A PS5 Exclusive Drawing Inspiration from NieR: Automata

Shift Up, a renowned Korean game developer, is set to launch its highly anticipated action RPG, Stellar Blade, exclusively on PlayStation 5 this April 26th. The game's director and studio CEO, Kim Hyung Tae, has revealed that PlatinumGames' NieR: Automata served as a significant inspiration during the development of Stellar Blade.

Inspiration Behind Stellar Blade

In an interview with Famitsu, translated by Gematsu, Tae revealed that NieR: Automata was a 'huge driving force' behind Stellar Blade. He further acknowledged other games that served as inspirations, including Bayonetta, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Tae's appreciation for the semi-open world design of God of War also influenced Stellar Blade's world structure.

Stellar Blade's Game World

Stellar Blade presents a semi-open world teeming with diverse environments and enemies. Players can look forward to traversing deserts, battling haywire robots, clashing with hostile human survivors, and taking on mutated creatures. This variety in setting and adversaries is heavily influenced by the semi-open world design of games like God of War.

Stellar Blade's Release and Pricing

Stellar Blade is set to be available as a standard $70 title. A Deluxe Edition will also be offered at $80, featuring additional outfits for the characters Eve, Lily, and Adam. The game will be available for pre-order starting February 7, 2024, and is set for a local midnight release on April 26, 2024.

In an era where console exclusivity is increasingly significant, the decision by Shift Up to launch Stellar Blade exclusively on the PS5 is a notable one. As Stellar Blade joins the ranks of PS5's exclusive AAA titles, only time will tell how this move will affect the ongoing console rivalry.