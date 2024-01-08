en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Stefflon Don vs. Jada Kingdom: A Lyrical Feud Shakes the Dancehall Landscape

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:56 pm EST
Stefflon Don vs. Jada Kingdom: A Lyrical Feud Shakes the Dancehall Landscape

When the dancehall echo chamber reverberated with the lyrical crossfire between Stefflon Don and Jada Kingdom, the music community sat up and took note. The feud, which unfolded like a modern-day dancehall saga, has its roots entangled in a complex web of artistic rivalry, past relationships, and a highly speculated gift.

The Unveiling of a Controversial Single

Stefflon Don, the dancehall artist born Stephanie Allen, lit the fuse to this lyrical time bomb with the release of a reworded version of her single ‘Dat a Dat.’ The original version, dropped on Rvssian’s ‘Dutty Money’ instrumental, contained veiled jabs at Jada Kingdom. The dancehall community and Jada Kingdom herself called for clarity in the cryptic lyrics, and Stefflon Don obliged with a revised single that left no room for doubt.

A Lyrical Retaliation Sparks Bigger Fire

Jada Kingdom responded to the revised single with her freestyle, marking the commencement of a full-blown lyrical feud. The cause of their disagreement is shrouded in mystery, but whispers of growing tensions over time have been heard. The lyrical exchange between the two artists has reverberated across social media platforms and within the dancehall community, sparking widespread debates.

The Undercurrents of the Feud

The feud escalated in the wake of rumors surrounding Nigerian artist Burna Boy. Jada Kingdom dismissed rumors of a romantic involvement with Burna Boy, but the waters got muddier with Burna Boy’s alleged gifting of a Rolls Royce Cullinan to Stefflon Don. This fueled further speculation and led to Stefflon Don’s controversial musical jab at Jada Kingdom. Jada addressed the situation on Instagram Live, dismissing the seriousness of her past involvement with Burna Boy and confronting Stefflon Don directly.

The unfolding feud has become a magnet for fans’ attention and remains a hot topic in the entertainment world, creating a ripple effect in the global dancehall landscape. The lyrical shots fired, the public confrontations, and the burgeoning drama continue to captivate the audience, leaving them eagerly waiting for the next chapter in this dancehall rivalry.

0
Arts & Entertainment Jamaica Social Issues
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Fat Dog Unveils New Single 'All The Same', Set for North American Tour
Emerging music sensation Fat Dog has released their latest single titled ‘All The Same‘. The track, reminiscent of 80s-90s video game music, is a collaboration between the band’s lead, Joe Love, and acclaimed producer James Ford. This is Fat Dog’s second outing with Domino Records, following on from their hit 2023 single ‘King Of The
Fat Dog Unveils New Single 'All The Same', Set for North American Tour
'Oppenheimer' Wins Best Picture - Drama at 2024 Golden Globe Awards
7 mins ago
'Oppenheimer' Wins Best Picture - Drama at 2024 Golden Globe Awards
Tamil Nadu Showcases GI-Tagged Heritage at Global Investors Meet 2024
10 mins ago
Tamil Nadu Showcases GI-Tagged Heritage at Global Investors Meet 2024
Martin Scorsese's New Film: A Contemporary Take on Jesus Christ
2 mins ago
Martin Scorsese's New Film: A Contemporary Take on Jesus Christ
Priyanka Chopra Speaks Out Against Pay Disparity in Bollywood
3 mins ago
Priyanka Chopra Speaks Out Against Pay Disparity in Bollywood
Billie Eilish and Haley Kalil Share Humorous Compliments at Golden Globes 2024
5 mins ago
Billie Eilish and Haley Kalil Share Humorous Compliments at Golden Globes 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
A Wave of Change: Recent Management and Roster Shifts in Professional Sports
48 seconds
A Wave of Change: Recent Management and Roster Shifts in Professional Sports
Osvaldo Alonso: The End of an MLS Era
1 min
Osvaldo Alonso: The End of an MLS Era
Latest Rankings Unveil Top Teams in Ohio Girls High School Basketball
1 min
Latest Rankings Unveil Top Teams in Ohio Girls High School Basketball
Tammy Slaton of '1000-Lb Sisters' Addresses Cruel Social Media Criticism
2 mins
Tammy Slaton of '1000-Lb Sisters' Addresses Cruel Social Media Criticism
Congressional Budget Agreement: Averting a Shutdown and Upholding National Priorities
3 mins
Congressional Budget Agreement: Averting a Shutdown and Upholding National Priorities
Nebraska Football Legend Frank Solich and Former Marshall Player Randy Moss Inducted into College Football Hall of Fame
4 mins
Nebraska Football Legend Frank Solich and Former Marshall Player Randy Moss Inducted into College Football Hall of Fame
TikTok Star Susi Vidal Battles Valley Fever: Climate Change Implicated
4 mins
TikTok Star Susi Vidal Battles Valley Fever: Climate Change Implicated
Secret Files Reveal Connection Between Alcohol Abuse and Youth Suicides in Northwest Australia
5 mins
Secret Files Reveal Connection Between Alcohol Abuse and Youth Suicides in Northwest Australia
Biden Targets Black Voters in South Carolina, Condemns White Supremacy
5 mins
Biden Targets Black Voters in South Carolina, Condemns White Supremacy
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
3 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
5 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
7 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
10 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
12 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
12 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
12 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
12 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
13 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app