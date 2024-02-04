Stefanie Powers Joins 1980s Actresses at Joan Collins' Book-Signing Event

Iconic actress Stefanie Powers, celebrated for her role in the television series 'Hart to Hart', recently posted a group photograph with several illustrious actresses from the 1980s, marking a reunion at a book-signing event. The occasion was Joan Collins's book-signing event for her latest memoir, 'Behind The Shoulder Pads', and the photo featured a notable constellation of stars.

A Reunion of Glamorous Celebrities

The group photo captured an assembly of glamour and talent, with stars like Donna Mills, best remembered for her role in 'Knot's Landing'; Jane Seymour, the unforgettable Bond girl; Joan Collins, the 'Dynasty' queen; Alana Stewart, who was once wed to Rod Stewart; and Jerry Hall, the renowned model and former partner of Mick Jagger. Interestingly, all the celebrities present, with the exception of Powers and Stewart, have posed for Playboy magazine, adding another dimension to their illustrious careers.

Powers Reflects on Collins

Powers fondly remembered her long-standing friendship with Joan Collins, tracing back to her teenage years and their work together in the 1967 film, 'Warning Shot'. She lauded Collins as a survivor and an inspiration, a testament to their enduring bond.

Stefanie Powers: A Glimpse into Her Life

While the event provided a rare public appearance from Stefanie Powers, the actress leads a decidedly low-profile life in Los Angeles. Known for her reclusive lifestyle, Powers has devoted herself to the William Holden Wildlife Foundation, an organization she has supported by participating in the ITV survival reality game show 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' in 2011.