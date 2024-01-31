Steel Panther Set to Ignite Four Winds New Buffalo with 2024 World Tour

With the world as their stage, Steel Panther, hailed as the epitome of party bands, is ready to bring their unique mix of hard rock and parody to the Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds New Buffalo. This performance, scheduled for May 4, 2024, is a part of their much-anticipated On The Prowl World Tour. Tickets, priced from a reasonable $35, are set to go on sale from February 2, 2024.

The Roar of Steel Panther

Born in the heart of Los Angeles in 2000, Steel Panther has carved out a niche for themselves in the global music scene. Their distinctive blend of hard rock and tongue-in-cheek humor has resulted in four successful full-length albums, garnering them fans across the globe. Their larger-than-life performances and memorable appearances on eminent shows such as Jimmy Kimmel Live have only cemented their status as a must-watch act.

Four Winds Casinos: A Beacon of Community Spirit

The upcoming performance is being brought to fans by Four Winds Casinos, a brand owned by the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians. The tribe's sovereignty was reaffirmed in 1994, and they have since emphasized community development through a variety of initiatives. The Four Winds brand extends beyond the realm of gaming, with multiple casino resorts across Michigan and Indiana, complemented by a range of non-gaming businesses.

Silver Creek Event Center: The Perfect Stage

The Silver Creek Event Center, nestled within Four Winds New Buffalo, provides the perfect backdrop for the energy and spectacle of a Steel Panther show. This versatile venue is well-equipped to host concerts, meetings, and a plethora of other large-scale events, promising an unforgettable experience for attendees.

As the On The Prowl World Tour continues to make waves, fans eagerly anticipate the release of Steel Panther's sixth studio album. So, mark your calendars for a night of unadulterated rock 'n' roll with Steel Panther at Four Winds New Buffalo.