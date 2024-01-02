en English
Arts & Entertainment

Stearns History Museum Calls for 80s Memorabilia Donations for 40th Anniversary Exhibit

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:26 am EST
Stearns History Museum Calls for 80s Memorabilia Donations for 40th Anniversary Exhibit

Marking four decades in its current establishment, the Stearns History Museum is gearing up to commemorate this milestone with a dedicated exhibit to the vibrant 1980s. The museum has made a public appeal for contributions, inviting everyone to participate in this unique celebration by donating memorabilia from the era.

Seeking Donations to Capture the Essence of the 80s

The museum is diligently seeking artifacts that encapsulate the 1980s in entirety – from clothing, posters, and household items to records and more. This wide spectrum of items is aimed at not only showcasing popular culture but also highlighting pressing issues of the time such as the farm crisis. Eric Cheever, a representative of the museum, stresses the ambition to present a comprehensive portrayal of the decade, elucidating both its charm and its challenges.

Museum Opts for Donations Over Loans

While the museum appreciates the public’s willingness to contribute to this special exhibit, it has expressed a preference for donations over loans. The complexities and obligations associated with borrowing items make donations a more viable and preferred option for this exhibit.

Special Events to Enhance the 80s Experience

The museum isn’t stopping at just an exhibit. To truly transport visitors back to the 1980s, it is organizing special events that were emblematic of the era. The calendar is marked for a nostalgic roller skating session and an 80s car show, scheduled for May 30th. These events are set to provide a wholesome and interactive experience, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the ambiance of the decade.

Those interested in contributing to this homage to the 80s can contact Eric Cheever or Michelle Skroch by the end of March. Your donations will help in crafting an exhibit that not only celebrates the past but also fosters a sense of community and shared history.

