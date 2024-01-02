en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Steamboat Willie Enters Horror-Comedy Genre: A New Take on Mickey Mouse

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:34 am EST
Steamboat Willie Enters Horror-Comedy Genre: A New Take on Mickey Mouse

The iconic Disney character, Steamboat Willie, a 1928 version of Mickey Mouse, will soon appear in a new light as it enters the realm of horror-comedy films. This pivot comes as the character enters the public domain, opening the door for independent producers to utilize the character without the constraints of copyright infringement.

A Twisted Take on a Classic Character

Esteemed director, Steven LaMorte, known for his horror parody of the Grinch in ‘The Mean One,’ is set to direct this untitled film. His vision aims to depict a sadistic mouse tormenting unsuspecting ferry passengers, reimagining the beloved character in a new, dark light. LaMorte expressed his delight at the opportunity to present this character in a unique way, emphasizing that it’s not about tarnishing the character, but showcasing it from a different perspective.

Disney’s Stance on the Use of its Characters

While the 1928 version of Mickey Mouse has entered the public domain, Disney still holds the rights to the more modern versions of Mickey and Minnie Mouse. In response to the announcement, the company stated its intent to defend its trademarks vigorously and prevent consumer confusion regarding unauthorized uses of its characters. The filmmakers, ever cautious and respectful of these rights, will refer to the character in the film as ‘Steamboat Willie’ rather than ‘Mickey Mouse’.

Seasoned Filmmakers at the Helm

The producers of this new venture have previously collaborated on projects like ‘The Mean One’ and ‘Terrifier 2.’ They are once again joining forces to bring this exciting project to life, working closely with legal experts to ensure they don’t infringe on Disney’s rights. In related news, another public domain horror-comedy, ‘Mickey’s Mouse Trap,’ directed by Jamie Bailey, is also in the works, with a trailer already released and a planned release in March.

0
Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Meghan Markle Eyes Media Industry Success in 2024 Amid Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

2023: A Year of Triumph for Horror Films Amid Industry Struggles

By BNN Correspondents

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' Breaks Box Office Records with Rs 429 Crore Gross in Four Days

By BNN Correspondents

LyricFind Acquires Rotor Videos, Partners with CD Baby to Boost Video Content Creation for Artists

By BNN Correspondents

Michelle Yeoh's Cryptic Instagram Post Sparks Speculation: A Newborn M ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 4 mins
Michelle Yeoh's Cryptic Instagram Post Sparks Speculation: A Newborn M ...
heart comment 0
January 2024 Cinema: A Tapestry of Diverse Narratives and Stellar Performances

By BNN Correspondents

January 2024 Cinema: A Tapestry of Diverse Narratives and Stellar Performances
Channel 4’s ‘Truelove’ Explores the Ethical Dilemma of Assisted Dying

By BNN Correspondents

Channel 4's 'Truelove' Explores the Ethical Dilemma of Assisted Dying
Channel 4’s ‘Truelove’: A Gripping Drama on Assisted Suicide

By BNN Correspondents

Channel 4's 'Truelove': A Gripping Drama on Assisted Suicide
Mad Catz and Yatagarasu Team Up for CES 2024: ‘Yatagarasu Enter the Eastward’ Demo to be Featured

By Salman Khan

Mad Catz and Yatagarasu Team Up for CES 2024: 'Yatagarasu Enter the Eastward' Demo to be Featured
Latest Headlines
World News
No one is above law, regardless of social standing: Quader on Yunus verdict
1 min
No one is above law, regardless of social standing: Quader on Yunus verdict
CSL Behring Rolls Out New Vial Sizes for ZEMAIRA, Enhancing Patient Experience and Sustainability
2 mins
CSL Behring Rolls Out New Vial Sizes for ZEMAIRA, Enhancing Patient Experience and Sustainability
Revolutionizing Immunotherapies: New Study Reveals Memory-Like Properties in Regulatory T Cells
2 mins
Revolutionizing Immunotherapies: New Study Reveals Memory-Like Properties in Regulatory T Cells
Luke Littler: A Remarkable Rise Amidst Ally Pally's Wasp Curse
2 mins
Luke Littler: A Remarkable Rise Amidst Ally Pally's Wasp Curse
Remarkable Coincidence Marks New York City's First Birth of 2024
3 mins
Remarkable Coincidence Marks New York City's First Birth of 2024
Georgia Lawmakers Debate Inclusion of Antisemitism in Hate Crimes Law
3 mins
Georgia Lawmakers Debate Inclusion of Antisemitism in Hate Crimes Law
'Dummy' election a fraud against entire nation: Rizvi
3 mins
'Dummy' election a fraud against entire nation: Rizvi
Colorado Springs Reflects Global Divide: Dueling Rallies Advocate for Peace in Gaza Conflict
3 mins
Colorado Springs Reflects Global Divide: Dueling Rallies Advocate for Peace in Gaza Conflict
Lauren Boebert Switches Districts, Blames Hollywood Influence
3 mins
Lauren Boebert Switches Districts, Blames Hollywood Influence
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
8 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app