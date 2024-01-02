Steamboat Willie Enters Horror-Comedy Genre: A New Take on Mickey Mouse

The iconic Disney character, Steamboat Willie, a 1928 version of Mickey Mouse, will soon appear in a new light as it enters the realm of horror-comedy films. This pivot comes as the character enters the public domain, opening the door for independent producers to utilize the character without the constraints of copyright infringement.

A Twisted Take on a Classic Character

Esteemed director, Steven LaMorte, known for his horror parody of the Grinch in ‘The Mean One,’ is set to direct this untitled film. His vision aims to depict a sadistic mouse tormenting unsuspecting ferry passengers, reimagining the beloved character in a new, dark light. LaMorte expressed his delight at the opportunity to present this character in a unique way, emphasizing that it’s not about tarnishing the character, but showcasing it from a different perspective.

Disney’s Stance on the Use of its Characters

While the 1928 version of Mickey Mouse has entered the public domain, Disney still holds the rights to the more modern versions of Mickey and Minnie Mouse. In response to the announcement, the company stated its intent to defend its trademarks vigorously and prevent consumer confusion regarding unauthorized uses of its characters. The filmmakers, ever cautious and respectful of these rights, will refer to the character in the film as ‘Steamboat Willie’ rather than ‘Mickey Mouse’.

Seasoned Filmmakers at the Helm

The producers of this new venture have previously collaborated on projects like ‘The Mean One’ and ‘Terrifier 2.’ They are once again joining forces to bring this exciting project to life, working closely with legal experts to ensure they don’t infringe on Disney’s rights. In related news, another public domain horror-comedy, ‘Mickey’s Mouse Trap,’ directed by Jamie Bailey, is also in the works, with a trailer already released and a planned release in March.