STEAM Saturdays at NewBo City Market: A Symphony of Learning with West Music’s Instrument Petting Zoo

On January 13, NewBo City Market will turn into a musical playground for its ‘STEAM Saturdays’ event. The highlight is the ‘Instrument Petting Zoo’ hosted by West Music that will immerse attendees in a world of melodies, rhythms, and harmonies. The event, scheduled from 11 am to 2 pm, offers an open invitation to the public to interact with and play a variety of musical instruments.

Engaging Young Minds with STEAM

STEAM Saturdays are a unique initiative designed to engage young people in the fields of science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics. By incorporating a blend of these subjects, the event aims to spark curiosity, foster creativity, and inspire the next generation of innovators. West Music’s Instrument Petting Zoo is an instance of this, where art, in the form of music, intersects with science and technology.

A Melodious Affair

The Instrument Petting Zoo, brought by West Music, offers attendees the chance to explore a wide range of musical instruments. It allows people to physically interact with the instruments, venture into the world of music, and perhaps, discover a hidden talent or cultivate a newfound interest in music. For children and families, it is an exciting opportunity to have hands-on experience with various instruments.

Free and Open to All

Sponsored by Collins Aerospace, this event is free and requires no registration. It encourages people of all ages to participate and explore the diverse world of music. For more information, attendees can reach out to Nolan Henkle. With its inclusive and engaging approach, STEAM Saturdays at NewBo City Market are not just events, but experiences that inspire and educate.