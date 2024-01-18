en English
Static-X and Sevendust Team Up for Machine Killer North American Tour

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:31 am EST
Static-X and Sevendust Team Up for Machine Killer North American Tour

Static-X and Sevendust, two stalwarts of the American industrial and progressive metal scenes respectively, have announced the Machine Killer North American Tour, a double-headlining extravaganza promising a riveting blend of hard-hitting music and intense performances. The tour will make its way to The Midway in San Francisco on April 30, offering fans an opportunity to relive the 90s metal scene in its full glory.

Static-X: A Phoenix Rising

Static-X, a Los Angeles-based industrial metal band, was first formed in 1994 and has since undergone multiple transformations, including a reformation in 2018. The band’s journey has been marked by resilience, particularly after the demise of their founding vocalist Wayne Static in 2014. With Tony Campos, Koichi Fukuda, Ken Jay, and vocalist Xer0 at the helm, Static-X has released seven studio albums. Their eighth offering, ‘Project: Regeneration Vol. 2’, is set to hit the shelves on January 26.

Sevendust: The Pillars of Consistency

Sevendust, hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, has been a beacon of consistency in the metal scene since 1994. With a lineup featuring Lajor Witherspoon, Vince Hornsby, Morgan Rose, John Connolly, and Clint Lowery, the band has produced an impressive 14 studio albums, three of which have been RIAA gold-certified. Their reputation in the industry was further cemented in 2016 when they received a Grammy nomination. Their latest album, ‘Truth Killer’, was released in July.

Machine Killer Tour: A Blast from the Past

The Machine Killer Tour is not just a concert series; it’s a trip down memory lane for fans of 90s metal. The tour commences on February 1 and marks the first time in 24 years that these bands will tour together. In addition to their individual performances, both bands are also set to appear at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 27. As the anticipation builds, fans can now secure their tickets to witness this unique musical amalgamation.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

