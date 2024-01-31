State of Consciousness: A Terrifying Journey into the Mind Premieres March 15

March 15, 2024, is set to witness a cinematic exploration of the human psyche with the release of 'State of Consciousness', an upcoming psychological thriller starring Emile Hirsch and Tatjana Nardone. The movie is directed by Marcus Stokes, a name set to leave an indelible mark in the realm of psychological thrillers.

Plot Unveiled

The narrative revolves around a young couple, Stephen and Alicia. Their tranquil life is shattered when Stephen is wrongfully implicated in a murder. This unexpected turn of events lands him in a mental facility. Here, he is subjected to an experimental treatment, resulting in a year-long memory gap. This treatment renders him incapable of discerning between his haunting hallucinations and reality.

Unraveling the Mystery

As Stephen grapples with his fragmented memory, he begins to piece together his life. What he uncovers is a truth that transcends his wildest imaginations. The line between reality and nightmare blurs, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats, wondering what could possibly be more terrifying than being trapped within one's mind.

A Stellar Cast

The movie features an ensemble cast with Kesia Elwin, Robin Mugnani, David Wurawa, and Michael E. Rodgers, each playing pivotal roles that tie into Stephen's journey. Their performances promise to enhance the chilling narrative, adding layers of complexity to the plot.

'State of Consciousness' is not just a movie, but a nerve-racking journey into the depths of the human mind. It invites viewers to question the very fabric of their reality, making it a film that's likely to stay with viewers long after the credits roll. The movie is set to be released in theaters and will also be available on digital and on-demand platforms.