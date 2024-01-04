Starz’s New Period Drama ‘Mary & George’ Set for 2024 Release

Starz, a premier cable and satellite television network, is preparing to add a new period drama to its roster in 2024. The upcoming series, titled ‘Mary & George,’ promises to veer away from the beaten path of traditional period dramas. The show, a brainchild of the ‘Killing Eve’ creator D. C. Moore, is a limited series that will explore the ambitious narrative of Mary Villiers and her son George in 17th-century England. The plot is based on the compelling contents of Benjamin Wooley’s book ‘The King’s Assassin.’

Audacious Plot, Stellar Cast

At the heart of ‘Mary & George’ is the story of Mary Villiers, portrayed by Academy Award winner Julianne Moore, and her son George, played by Nicholas Galitzine. Their daring mission is to seduce King James VI of Scotland and I of England, a role taken up by Tony Curran. The convoluted narrative encompasses political intrigue, a scandalous relationship with the king, and an insatiable quest for power. The series aims to offer a provocative and visually stunning portrayal of Jacobean England, filled with passion and political machinations.

Distinctive Period Drama

‘Mary & George’ is bound to stand out in the crowded landscape of period dramas. The series promises a bold reimagining of the genre, featuring a strong ensemble cast and a plot packed with scandal, ambition, and the raw pursuit of power. The teaser for ‘Mary & George’ hints at a series that is as audacious as it is daring, challenging traditional depictions of 17th-century England.

Release and Distribution

While a specific release date for ‘Mary & George’ has not been announced, the series is confirmed for 2024. The show is produced by Hera Pictures and Sky Studios, and it will be distributed in various regions by AMC Networks. ‘Mary & George’ will join the ranks of other period dramas in Starz’s lineup, further strengthening the network’s hold on this popular genre.