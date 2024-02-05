Starz Reveals Cast and Details for 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Prequel

Starz is set to expand the Outlander universe with a riveting prequel, 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood.' Unveiling the backstories of the parents of Jamie and Claire Fraser, the protagonists of the original series, the upcoming series promises to blend historical settings with timeless tales of love and destiny.

'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' – Casting & Characters

Scottish actor Jamie Roy has been cast to portray Jamie Fraser's father, Brian Fraser, and Harriet Slater will breathe life into the role of his mother, Ellen Mackenzie. The prequel will also introduce audiences to Claire Fraser's parents, played by Jeremy Irvine and Hermione Corfield as Henry Beauchamp and Julia Moriston, respectively. This well-rounded cast is set to transport viewers to different eras, intertwining two parallel love stories.

Parallel Love Stories in Different Eras

The narrative structure of 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' is designed to feature two parallel love stories, unfolding in contrasting time periods. The love story of Jamie's parents will transport viewers to the rustic charm of the 18th century Scottish Highlands. Simultaneously, the narrative will delve into the lives of Claire's parents against the backdrop of war-torn England during World War I. This unique narrative approach promises to explore universal themes within these two relationships that resonate across the ages.

Production & Release

The Outlander prequel is currently in production in Scotland, under the watchful eyes of Matthew B. Roberts, the showrunner, executive producer, and writer for both the original and the prequel series. However, a specific release date for the 10-episode series has not been announced yet. Meanwhile, the original Outlander show is set to air the second half of its seventh season in 2024, with the eighth and final season soon to begin production.

As the Outlander universe expands, fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to discover and fall in love with new characters, familiar settings, and untold stories from the past.