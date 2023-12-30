en English
Arts & Entertainment

Star Wars Rules 2023 sans Theatrical Release: Top Film Franchise

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:01 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:08 pm EST
Star Wars Rules 2023 sans Theatrical Release: Top Film Franchise

Disney’s Star Wars franchise, despite its hiatus from the silver screen since 2019, has surged to become the top film franchise of 2023, as stated by Fandom. The success stems from an innovative strategy that expanded the Star Wars universe beyond the cinema and into long-form television series on Disney+, video games, comic books, novels, and even a themed hotel experience in Florida. This multi-platform approach leveraged the franchise’s robust brand, deeply rooted in cultural ubiquity and a passionate fanbase.

Metrics of Success

Fandom’s ranking employed several performance indicators, including the quantity of content pages on Fandom’s site, critical and fan ratings, the franchise’s real-world representation at events, its cultural relevance, and the introduction of new content to sustain interest. The Star Wars franchise’s reign as the top film franchise of 2023 underlines the effectiveness of Disney’s strategy post-acquisition in 2012.

A New Hope: Revitalizing Star Wars

‘The Force Awakens’, released in 2015, marked Disney’s first step in reinvigorating the Star Wars saga, grossing over $2 billion worldwide and reigniting fan interest. However, the sequel trilogy faced backlash over perceived inconsistencies and lack of coherence in its plot. The polarizing receptions of ‘The Last Jedi’ and ‘The Rise of Skywalker’, coupled with the disappointing box office performance of ‘Solo’, led Disney to reconsider its approach. The company halted annual theatrical releases and pivoted towards developing content for Disney+.

Blueprint for Future Franchises

This shift has not only solidified Star Wars’ top spot but also served as a potential blueprint for other film franchises considering evolution or reboot, including Marvel, Harry Potter, and DC Studios. As the theatre industry enjoyed a successful year in 2023, with earnings crossing the $8 billion mark, the Star Wars franchise’s success without a theatrical release demonstrates the potential of streaming platforms in shaping the future of film franchises.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

