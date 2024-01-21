Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Anticipation Rises with LA Kings Event Featuring Ryan Kiera Armstrong

Disney+ and Lucasfilm are gearing up for the release of their upcoming series, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, featuring the formidable Jude Law. Set in the same timeline as The Mandalorian, this eagerly awaited series is slated for release later this year. Drawing inspiration from '80s Spielberg/Amblin films, the series is expected to set viewers on an exhilarating space adventure.

LA Kings Celebrates Star Wars Night

In a recent event by LA Kings, aptly named "Star Wars" Night, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, a cast member of Skeleton Crew, was in attendance. She showcased the series merchandise and interacted with fans, hinting at the imminent promotional campaign for the series. The event served as an exciting precursor, ramping up anticipation for the series' debut.

Behind the Scenes: A Stellar Team

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is backed by a credible team including Jon Watts, Chris Ford, Jon Favreau, and Dave Filoni. The directorial lineup is equally impressive with the likes of Watts, David Lowery, The Daniels, Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Lee Isaac Chung. Armstrong's presence at the LA Kings event was marked by her stint in the broadcasting booth and an appearance on the Jumbotron, further fuelling the buzz around the series.

Maintaining the Star Wars Aesthetic

In a recent Dagobah Dispatch podcast by EW, Jon Favreau emphasized the unique tones of Star Wars series while maintaining the franchise's core aesthetic. He drew parallels between Skeleton Crew and The Mandalorian, highlighting how each show and episode can have its own distinct style within the broader Star Wars genre. As the series inches closer to its release, fans worldwide wait with bated breath for this latest addition to the Star Wars universe.