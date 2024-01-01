en English
Arts & Entertainment

Star Wars in Review: A Look Back at 2023 and What to Expect in 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:58 pm EST
Star Wars in Review: A Look Back at 2023 and What to Expect in 2024

2023 marked a pivotal year for the Star Wars franchise, punctuated by the much-anticipated return of Din Djarin and Grogu in ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3, and the introduction of live-action characters from ‘Star Wars Rebels’ in the ‘Ahsoka’ series. Despite the palpable excitement, the franchise found itself grappling with challenges, such as the disappointing performance of the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World and mounting criticism of Disney’s Star Wars shows.

What’s Ahead for Star Wars in 2024?

As we cross the threshold into 2024, fans can anticipate a diverse array of new content including television series, games, novels, and comic books. At the forefront is the live-action series ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew,’ headlined by Jude Law, which consists of eight episodes set in the aftermath of ‘Return of the Jedi.’

Also slated for release is ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Season 3, concluding the animated series and continuing the narrative of Clone Force 99 and Omega. ‘The Acolyte,’ another series under Disney’s banner, set at the twilight of the High Republic era, features Amandla Stenberg and delves into the ascension of dark side powers.

More Star Wars Content to Look Forward To

‘Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi,’ which made its debut in 2022, is set for a second season, although details about its focus are still under wraps. On the gaming front, fans can look forward to ‘Star Wars Outlaws,’ an open-world action RPG, which allows players to traverse the galaxy as Kay Vess, a new character with no affiliations to established factions. Moreover, a competitive arena combat game, ‘Star Wars Hunters,’ is currently under development for various platforms.

Print Media Expands Star Wars Universe

In the print realm, Dark Horse Comics is poised to release ‘Star Wars Hyperspace Stories: Qui-Gon Jinn,’ a graphic novel commemorating the 25th anniversary of the prequel trilogy. A new novel titled ‘Star Wars: The Glass Abyss‘ promises to resurrect Mace Windu, following a message from beyond the grave.

With an impressive lineup of innovative content, the Star Wars franchise continues to expand its universe, offering fans new narratives, characters, and galaxies to explore.

Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

