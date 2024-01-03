en English
Arts & Entertainment

Star Wars: Brotherhood Unveils Anakin’s Forgotten Apprentice, Mill Alibeth

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:39 pm EST
Star Wars: Brotherhood Unveils Anakin’s Forgotten Apprentice, Mill Alibeth

Amid the constellation of characters that twinkle in the Star Wars universe, Anakin Skywalker’s apprenticeship with the renowned Ahsoka Tano is common knowledge. However, Mike Chen’s canon novel ‘Star Wars: Brotherhood’ reveals an untold chapter in the Skywalker saga: a tale of another apprentice, Mill Alibeth, who predates Ahsoka in the chronicles of Anakin’s mentoring journey.

Mill Alibeth: Anakin’s Forgotten Apprentice

A Zabrak female Jedi Initiate, Mill Alibeth was a protegé of Anakin during the tumultuous period leading up to the Clone Wars. Her story, although not culminating in Jedi Knighthood, left an indelible mark on the galaxy’s annals, stretching its influence even beyond the Clone Wars and into the rise of the First Order.

Mill’s empathic abilities and her ultimate decision to step away from the Jedi Order had a profound impact on Anakin’s character development and belief system. This newly unveiled narrative element brings a fresh perspective to Anakin’s relationship with Ahsoka, suggesting that Anakin’s experiences with Mill might have shaped his approach to his better-known apprentice.

Mill Alibeth: The Neutral Force

Unlike Ahsoka, who walked away from the Jedi Order but continued to fight for justice, Mill chose a different path. Opting for the life of a bounty hunter, Mill didn’t seek profit but chose to use her skills to track down those who disturbed the peace of the galaxy.

The revelation of Mill’s existence and the choices she made not only enriches the Star Wars narrative but also provides a deeper understanding of the dynamics that led to Anakin’s fall to the Dark Side and Ahsoka’s burgeoning sense of responsibility.

Force Users in the Galaxy: A New Perspective

The character of Mill Alibeth offers a new vantage point on the potential future of Force users in the galaxy. Her neutrality, marked by a rejection of both the Jedi Order and the Dark Side, presents a compelling alternative for Force wielders.

The first season of the streaming series ‘Ahsoka’ is now available on Disney+, further exploring the life of Ahsoka Tano after the fall of the Galactic Empire. As the Star Wars universe continues to expand, fans can look forward to more intricate character developments and unexpected revelations.

Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Arts & Entertainment

