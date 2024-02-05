Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Prepares for Digital and Blu-ray Release

Star Trek: Lower Decks, the popular animated comedy series set in the Star Trek universe, has successfully completed its fourth season. As the fans eagerly await, the series is set to get a digital release on February 5, and later, a physical release on Blu-ray and DVD on April 16. The latest season promises a gripping narrative that revolves around the adventures of the support crew on board the U.S.S. Cerritos.

A Peek into Season 4

Season 4 focuses on various elements like character promotions, the induction of a new Vulcan crew member named T'Lyn, and the ship's thrilling journey to the Orion homeworld and the USS Voyager. One of the highlights of this season is the exploration of Beckett Mariner's backstory, which reveals her intriguing connection to former Starfleet cadet Sito Jaxa. The season concludes with a riveting finale, unveiling Nick Locarno as the antagonist behind a series of starship attacks.

The series also revisits other beloved characters and plotlines from the Star Trek franchise. It takes fans back to Ferenginar and wraps up the arcs involving hologram Badgey and deserter Peanut Hamper.

Special Features and Bonus Content

The digital, Blu-ray, and DVD releases will include all ten episodes of the season along with 30 minutes of exclusive bonus material. Fans can look forward to audio commentaries featuring the series creator, Mike McMahan, and various members of the cast. This additional content will provide an inside look into the making of the series and the creative process behind it.

What's Next for Star Trek: Lower Decks?

The fifth season of Star Trek: Lower Decks is currently in production. McMahan has teased the introduction of new legacy characters, a novel relationship for the character T'Lyn, and a more joyful Mariner. The series continues to be a part of the Star Trek franchise since its debut in 2019 and is available for streaming on Paramount+.