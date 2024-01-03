Star Trek in 2024: A Year of Stellar Voyages and New Horizons

As we step into 2024, the cosmos of Star Trek continues its interstellar voyage with a promising constellation of new releases and projects. This timeless franchise, after celebrating a year of significant releases in 2023, is on the threshold of unparalleled expansion.

Television Shows: A Stellar Lineup

2024 marks the premiere of the final season of Star Trek: Discovery on Paramount+ in April. This series, praised for its daring storytelling and significant LGBTQ+ representation, will conclude the epic journey of Captain Michael Burnham and her crew. In a surprising turn of events, Netflix has taken the reins of Star Trek: Prodigy after its cancellation on Paramount+, with Season 2 slated for release in 2024. While ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 3 will commence production, its release is anticipated for 2025. The year might also witness the premiere of ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Season 5 towards its end.

Unveiling New Horizons: Movies, Comics, and More

While no new Star Trek film is expected in 2024, ‘Star Trek 4’ is still under development. The realm of comics will continue to blossom under IDW Publishing, with new story arcs and a collected edition of ‘Day of Blood.’ Three new Star Trek novels, alongside several non-fiction books, have been scheduled for release in 2024. Even though no major video game releases have been announced, Star Trek Online and other mobile games promise to keep the fans engaged with fresh content.

Podcasts and Events: Keeping the Franchise Alive

The Star Trek franchise is also dipping its toes into the world of scripted podcasts with ‘Star Trek: Khan – Ceti Alpha V.’ Fans can eagerly anticipate annual events such as First Contact Day and Star Trek Day, alongside conventions. The year 2024 in Star Trek history is also marked by a series of political and environmental crises, adding an element of intrigue and anticipation to the mix.