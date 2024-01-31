Star-studded Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party Illuminates London

The celebrated Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party, a noteworthy event in the calendar of the BAFTA Film Awards, was held at the iconic Four Seasons Hotel in London on January 31. A constellation of celebrities from diverse entertainment arenas graced the occasion, each contributing to the vibrancy of the red carpet with their captivating fashion choices and creating a buzz with their sensational looks.

Emily Atack's Radiant Red Carpet Appearance

Standing out amongst the star-studded gathering was Emily Atack, renowned for her role in 'The Inbetweeners'. Emily, who is six months pregnant, made her first red carpet appearance since her pregnancy announcement, showcasing her baby bump. The actress was resplendent in a black dress, her joy and slight apprehension palpable to the onlookers, as she anticipates the arrival of her firstborn in April 2024. Emily's partner and the father of her unborn child is believed to be nuclear scientist Dr. Alistair Garner.

Stellar Attendance at the Event

The event, which celebrates the only category at the EE BAFTA Film Awards voted for by the public, saw a dazzling array of stars from acclaimed TV shows like 'The Crown', 'Gossip Girl', and 'Skins'. Not only did the big screen's luminaries make their presence felt, but the music industry was also well represented with artists such as Frankie Bridge, Nicola Roberts, Paloma Faith, Ella Eyre, and Bugzy Malone adding glamour to the occasion.

Celebrities Shine on the Red Carpet

Among the celebrities who attended the event were Frankie Bridge, Katherine Ryan, Vick Hope, Mel B's daughter Phoenix, 'Skins' star Kaya Scodelario, and singer Paloma Faith. Each of these personalities brought their unique style to the red carpet, leaving an indelible imprint on the evening and setting the tone for the upcoming BAFTA Film Awards.