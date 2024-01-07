en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Star-studded Suffolk: Array of Celebrity Performances Set for 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:22 am EST
Star-studded Suffolk: Array of Celebrity Performances Set for 2024

In 2024, Suffolk, a quaint county in England, is set to transform into a star-studded haven. An array of renowned musicians, comedians, and actors are scheduled to paint the county with their talent, bringing a vibrant pulse of entertainment to Suffolk’s tranquil rural landscape.

Paloma Faith’s ‘Glorification of Sadness’

The Ipswich Regent Theatre will play host to the unique retro-chic styling of Paloma Faith on May 8. The British singer-songwriter, known for her flamboyant performances, is set to showcase her latest album in her ‘Glorification of Sadness’ tour, promising an unforgettable experience for her fans.

Chart-topping James Arthur at Newmarket

James Arthur, the soulful voice behind numerous chart-topping hits including ‘Say You Won’t Let Go,’ is anticipated to light up Newmarket on August 2. Arthur’s emotive delivery and heartfelt lyrics have earned him a global fanbase, making his upcoming performance a highly anticipated event.

Miriam Margolyes Shares Stories from an Extraordinary Life

Fans of the Harry Potter series and BBC drama ‘Call the Midwife’ can look forward to an evening with Miriam Margolyes at the Ipswich Regent Theatre. The award-winning actress will discuss her bestselling book, ‘Oh Miriam! Stories from an Extraordinary Life,’ offering a glimpse into her captivating journey.

X-Factor’s Success Story JLS at Newmarket Nights

The boyband JLS, propelled into the limelight after their success on X-Factor, are scheduled to perform at Newmarket Nights on June 28. Known for their energetic performances and catchy tunes, the group’s appearance is set to be a highlight of the summer season.

MBE Honoree Frank Skinner at Ipswich’s Corn Exchange

Renowned comedian Frank Skinner, recently honored with an MBE for his services to broadcasting and comedy, will perform at the Corn Exchange in Ipswich on June 7. Skinner, loved for his quick wit and sharp humour, is sure to bring a night of laughter to Suffolk.

Rick Astley’s Timeless Charm at Latitude

From July 25 to July 28, Latitude in Henham Park will witness the timeless charm of Rick Astley. The voice behind the enduring hit ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ is set to enthral audiences with his mellifluous voice and charismatic performance.

Sir Tom Jones and Guest Gabrielle at Forest Live

Last but certainly not least, the iconic Sir Tom Jones will grace the stage at Forest Live in High Lodge, near the Suffolk and Norfolk border, on June 28. Accompanied by special guest Gabrielle, Jones’ powerful vocals and magnetic stage presence will undoubtedly create a magical evening under the forest canopy.

In conclusion, Suffolk’s 2024 entertainment calendar is brimming with high-profile performances, offering a diverse array of events to cater to all tastes. With such a thrilling lineup, the county is set to become a mounting hotspot for celebrity encounters and memorable performances.

0
Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
22 seconds ago
Doha Film Institute Debuts Ajyal Film Club for Young Movie Enthusiasts
The Doha Film Institute (DFI) has ushered in a new era of cinematic education in Qatar with the inception of the Ajyal Film Club, a unique platform designed for budding film enthusiasts. With a plethora of activities and exclusive access to international films, the club embarks on a mission to equip its members with a
Doha Film Institute Debuts Ajyal Film Club for Young Movie Enthusiasts
'Eternals' TV Series Ditched for Movie, 'Barbie' Movie Cast Revealed
6 mins ago
'Eternals' TV Series Ditched for Movie, 'Barbie' Movie Cast Revealed
Yoo Hwa-soo Bags 23rd SongEun Art Award with 'Gesture of Cultivation'
7 mins ago
Yoo Hwa-soo Bags 23rd SongEun Art Award with 'Gesture of Cultivation'
Juelz Santana: A Tale of Hip-Hop Prominence and Personal Resilience
3 mins ago
Juelz Santana: A Tale of Hip-Hop Prominence and Personal Resilience
Kate Chastain: From Laundry Stewardess to Reality TV Star
3 mins ago
Kate Chastain: From Laundry Stewardess to Reality TV Star
Madrid's 'Women Masters': A Feminist Perspective on Art History
5 mins ago
Madrid's 'Women Masters': A Feminist Perspective on Art History
Latest Headlines
World News
Callum McGregor and Matt O'Riley: Celtic's Key Men Amidst Title Race and Transfer Speculation
11 seconds
Callum McGregor and Matt O'Riley: Celtic's Key Men Amidst Title Race and Transfer Speculation
Team Secret's Dota 2 Roster Revamp: MidOne Departs, Kordan and Ekki Step In
2 mins
Team Secret's Dota 2 Roster Revamp: MidOne Departs, Kordan and Ekki Step In
Dominic Solanke Sidelined: Cherries Prevail Despite Key Absences
2 mins
Dominic Solanke Sidelined: Cherries Prevail Despite Key Absences
Minico High School Clinches First Victory at Rollie Lane Invitational Wrestling Tournament
2 mins
Minico High School Clinches First Victory at Rollie Lane Invitational Wrestling Tournament
Fede Dimarco Defends Celebration After Inter Milan's Win
2 mins
Fede Dimarco Defends Celebration After Inter Milan's Win
Wolverhampton Emerges as Second Best Premier League Weekend Getaway
3 mins
Wolverhampton Emerges as Second Best Premier League Weekend Getaway
Arizona Cardinals Strengthen Defensive Line Ahead of Season Finale Against Seattle Seahawks
3 mins
Arizona Cardinals Strengthen Defensive Line Ahead of Season Finale Against Seattle Seahawks
Celtic's Future: Rodgers on Hart's Contract, Squad Changes, and Furuhashi's Injury
4 mins
Celtic's Future: Rodgers on Hart's Contract, Squad Changes, and Furuhashi's Injury
Larkhall YMCA Harriers Uphold Tradition with Christmas Novelty Handicap Race
4 mins
Larkhall YMCA Harriers Uphold Tradition with Christmas Novelty Handicap Race
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app