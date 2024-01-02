Star-studded Sidelines: Celebrities Flock to New York Knicks Game

On the first day of the new year, Madison Square Garden, the mecca of basketball, was buzzing with more than just New York Knicks fans. The game was a magnet attracting a star-studded crowd, with the court’s sidelines rivaling red carpets in star power.

Celebrities Galore

Julianne Moore, the ‘May December’ actress, was present with her husband, filmmaker Bart Freundlich. Dressed in a casual gray sweater and khaki pants, the actress was all smiles, her warmth radiating through the chilly New York evening. Comedian Chris Rock, a regular at Knicks games, was also part of the audience. The Netflix star opted for a casual look in a black top and jeans, enjoying the game with the same gusto he had on Christmas Day.

From Basketball to Comedy

Sharing the sidelines with Rock was Jon Stewart, the media personality and comedian. With his white-gray hair and neatly trimmed beard, Stewart looked every bit the distinguished gentleman in his olive green jacket and gray jeans. The court was also graced by retired athlete and ‘Good Morning America’ personality, Michael Strahan. Strahan, sporting a blue bomber jacket and jeans, seemed engrossed in a conversation with comedian Tracy Morgan.

A Vibrant Entrance

Morgan, known for his flamboyant style, certainly made an entrance. Arriving in a flashy red Lamborghini, he was decked out in an orange Adidas tracksuit, a ‘1 Dad’ diamond chain, and orange and blue Nike sneakers. The comedian’s automotive choices have been notable in the past, with a sideswipe incident involving his Lamborghini Aventador SVJ and a crash shortly after purchasing a new Bugatti.

The celebrity-filled evening was a testament to the enduring appeal of the Knicks and the magnetic allure of Madison Square Garden. As the stars mingled and cheered, the game unfolded, a fitting backdrop to the spectacle off-court.