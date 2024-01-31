Star-Studded Opening Night of 'Sive' at Gaiety Theatre

The Irish cultural scene witnessed a star-studded gathering at the opening night of John B. Keane's play 'Sive' at the Gaiety Theatre. Among the attendees were Matt Cooper and his wife Aileen Hickie, the CEO of Parenline, adding their sparkle to the red carpet. Aileen Hickie dazzled with her chic ensemble of black platform boots and a mini dress, while Matt Cooper, the broadcaster, chose to keep himself warm in a heavy winter coat.

A Night of Glamor and Drama

Besides Cooper and Hickie, the opening night also saw an impressive line-up of personalities from different walks of life. Ireland AM's Katja Mia made a statement in a classic camel trench coat. Notably, actor Rory Cowan was also present, appearing in high spirits despite his recent exit from the popular reality show 'Dancing With The Stars.'

Stellar Cast and Timeless Story

'Sive,' a classic Irish drama, was first performed in 1959 and has since been a staple in the Irish theatre repertoire. The story revolves around a young orphan girl who is forced into an arranged marriage with an older man. The Gaiety's production of this timeless drama features an illustrious cast of prominent Irish actors, including Fionnuala Flanagan and Norma Sheehan.

Keeping the Flame of Irish Theatre Alive

Also gracing the event were Blathnaid Ni Chofaigh, Brendan Courtney, and John B. Keane's granddaughters, Louise Hanrahan and Evelyn O'Flynn. Their presence at the opening night serves as a testament to the enduring appeal of this classic play, and the continued vitality of Irish theatre. The play 'Sive' is scheduled to run until 16 March, promising many more nights of riveting performances and cultural enrichment.