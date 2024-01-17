Star-studded European Premiere of Cirque du Soleil's 'Alegria In A New Light'

The grandeur of the Royal Albert Hall in London was heightened as it played host to the European premiere of Cirque du Soleil's Alegria In A New Light. A constellation of celebrities, including Denise Van Outen, Hannah Spearritt, and Imogen Thomas, graced the event with their presence, turning the evening into a glamorous affair.

Advertisment

High Fashion and High Spirits

Denise Van Outen, the 49-year-old television presenter and actress, led the style brigade in a leopard print coat and black leather trousers, capped with high-heeled silver and black boots. Former S Club 7 sensation, Hannah Spearritt, currently competing on ITV's Dancing On Ice, sparkled in a blue beaded dress with keyhole detail and an asymmetrical hem. Imogen Thomas, who recently announced a new romance, also attended the event in a form-fitting grey dress with cut-out details, accentuating her look with white high-heeled boots and a chunky gold chain necklace.

Anniversary Celebrations

Advertisment

The event marked the 30th anniversary of Cirque du Soleil's classic show, Alegría. The show, known for its blend of visual poetry and acrobatic performances, has been reimagined for contemporary audiences. Its premiere saw a gathering of renowned personalities, including Dancing On Ice professionals Vanessa Bauer and Andy Buchanan, retired boxer Ricky Hatton, Strictly Come Dancing professional Michelle Tsiakkas, and comedian Alan Carr, among others. Their elegant and eye-catching attire added to the evening's overall atmosphere of sophistication and celebration.

Cirque du Soleil: A Global Phenomenon

Originating in 1994, Alegría has played to more than 14 million spectators around the world until 2013. In 2019, it was revived with an international cast of 62 acrobats, clowns, musicians, and singers. Cirque du Soleil, which faced severe challenges during the pandemic, has bounced back robustly. The brand, which houses a portfolio of nine shows, has investors lining up to support their comeback. Duncan Fisher, president of Cirque du Soleil's touring show division, spoke about managing a global village of employees from 25 different countries speaking 14 different languages, a testament to the company's worldwide appeal. Looking ahead, Cirque intends to branch out into other live entertainment genres in the theatre space, promising more groundbreaking performances.