en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Star-Studded AFI Awards Unveil Top Films and TV Shows of 2023

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:05 pm EST
Star-Studded AFI Awards Unveil Top Films and TV Shows of 2023

The American Film Institute’s AFI Awards in Beverly Hills recently served as a grand stage for the glitterati of Hollywood, with a dazzling array of high-profile celebrities such as Olivia Rodrigo, Selena Gomez, Pedro Pascal, Margot Robbie, and Leonardo DiCaprio gracing the event. Amidst the glitz and glamor, the scene was set for light-hearted moments and significant announcements.

A Night of Laughter and Revelry

The night was not without its share of humorous interactions. Comedic legend Martin Short had a jovial exchange with Meryl Streep about romance rumors while Steve Martin played along with a wedding invitation gag, adding a touch of humor and camaraderie to the gathering. The much-awaited photograph of the ‘Past Lives’ team was a momentous highlight of the event.

Steven Spielberg: The Center of Attention

Renowned filmmaker Steven Spielberg was the cynosure, mingling with other cinematic stars, including the likes of Bradley Cooper. Spielberg, a stalwart of American cinema, was, as always, a focal point of attention.

AFI Announces Top 10 Films and TV Shows of 2023

The highlight of the event was the unveiling of the AFI’s top 10 films of 2023. The list featured acclaimed titles such as ‘American Fiction,’ ‘Barbie,’ and the blockbuster ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.’ In addition, AFI recognized the top 10 television programs of the year, showcasing shows like ‘Abbott Elementary’ and the popular ‘Succession.’

The event was concluded by Ellen Burstyn, who praised the AFI’s unique approach to recognition by honoring 10 films and television shows without turning it into a competition. Reflecting on her own experiences of being both a winner and a non-winner at such events, Burstyn’s remarks were a fitting end to a night of celebration and acknowledgment of cinematic and television excellence.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
33 seconds ago
From Trash to Treasure: Original 'Friends' Scripts Found in Trash Set for Auction
Two original scripts from the famous sitcom ‘Friends’ will soon be going under the hammer. The scripts, intended for the episodes ‘The One With Ross’s Wedding Part I and II’, were meant to be destroyed post-filming in London in 1998 to avoid any plot leaks. However, fate had other plans as they were discovered in
From Trash to Treasure: Original 'Friends' Scripts Found in Trash Set for Auction
Unseen Historical Photographs by Ventriloquist Frederick Russell Discovered in Australia
5 mins ago
Unseen Historical Photographs by Ventriloquist Frederick Russell Discovered in Australia
Bill Hayes, Beloved 'Days of Our Lives' Actor, Dies at 98
6 mins ago
Bill Hayes, Beloved 'Days of Our Lives' Actor, Dies at 98
Tom Cruise Set to Star in 'Top Gun 3', Continuing the Franchise's Soaring Legacy
2 mins ago
Tom Cruise Set to Star in 'Top Gun 3', Continuing the Franchise's Soaring Legacy
G-Dragon at CES 2024: A Convergence of Music and Technology
4 mins ago
G-Dragon at CES 2024: A Convergence of Music and Technology
HyunA Reveals Height Perception, Talks Public Recognition
4 mins ago
HyunA Reveals Height Perception, Talks Public Recognition
Latest Headlines
World News
Florida Governor DeSantis Targets Federal Spending on Transgender Rights in Bangladesh
54 seconds
Florida Governor DeSantis Targets Federal Spending on Transgender Rights in Bangladesh
Recent Boys' Prep Basketball: A Landscape of Competition and Triumph
1 min
Recent Boys' Prep Basketball: A Landscape of Competition and Triumph
College Hockey Showdown: Teams Battle Across East and Midwest
1 min
College Hockey Showdown: Teams Battle Across East and Midwest
Clippers' Championship Hopes Revived with James Harden Trade
3 mins
Clippers' Championship Hopes Revived with James Harden Trade
Courtside Drama: Recent Boys' Prep Basketball Matchups Unfold
3 mins
Courtside Drama: Recent Boys' Prep Basketball Matchups Unfold
Julia Hart's Dark Transformation: A Journey Guided by Malakai Black
3 mins
Julia Hart's Dark Transformation: A Journey Guided by Malakai Black
Boxing Champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Released from Jail, Enters Treatment Program
3 mins
Boxing Champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Released from Jail, Enters Treatment Program
Republicans Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy: Personal Insights and the Power of Candid Conversations
3 mins
Republicans Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy: Personal Insights and the Power of Candid Conversations
Toddler in ICU After Police Raid in Elyria, Ohio; Family Accuses Police of Negligence
5 mins
Toddler in ICU After Police Raid in Elyria, Ohio; Family Accuses Police of Negligence
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app