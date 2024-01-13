Star-Studded AFI Awards Luncheon Sets the Stage for Oscars

The American Film Institute (AFI) Awards Luncheon, held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 12, 2024, was a grand assembly of stars, celebrating the cream of the crop in film and television. The event, described as a stress-free occasion with ‘no envelopes, no speeches, no sweat’, gave celebrities and creators the freedom to mingle, pose for photos, and revel in the recognition of their craft.

A Star-Studded Affair

With a guest list bursting with A-listers, the AFI Awards Luncheon was an elegant confluence of Hollywood’s best. Margot Robbie, known for her upcoming role in ‘Barbie’, graced the event along with British actors Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy. Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan were spotted sharing a moment, while Florence Pugh, who portrays Jean Tatlock in ‘Oppenheimer’, and Emma Stone, starring in ‘Poor Things’, were among the celebrated actors. Adding to the glitz were Selena Gomez, who was seen alongside Meryl Streep, and Leonardo DiCaprio, the lead in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’.

Recognizing Excellence in Film and Television

The AFI Awards Luncheon honoured the top 10 movies and television shows from 2023. Films like ‘American Fiction,’ ‘Barbie,’ ‘The Holdovers,’ ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ ‘Maestro,’ ‘May December,’ ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Past Lives,’ ‘Poor Things’ and ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ made it to the AFI’s top ten movies. On the television front, shows like ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘The Bear,’ ‘Beef,’ ‘Jury Duty,’ ‘The Last of Us,’ ‘The Morning Show,’ ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ ‘Poker Face,’ ‘Reservation Dogs’ and ‘Succession’ were recognised.

A Prelude to the Oscars

The AFI Awards Luncheon serves as an intimate prelude to the Oscars, drawing in A-listers on the Oscars circuit and recognising 20 honoured programs individually with words of commendation and a selected clip. Not just an event, the luncheon is a platform for subtle campaigning, matching Oscar contenders, and setting the tone for the upcoming award shows. The event, marking the 50th anniversary of the founding of the AFI directing workshop for women, also announced a multi-million dollar pledge in the name of all the honorees over the next decade. This funds will be awarded as scholarships to fellows studying at the AFI conservatory, celebrating the future of film and television industry.

With the AFI Awards Luncheon setting the stage high for the awards season and the Oscars, the world of film and television awaits what the future holds with anticipation.