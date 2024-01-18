Star Plus Set to Launch ‘Aankh Micholi’: An Undercover Cop Saga

The Indian television landscape is set to witness the debut of an exhilarating new show that fuses action and drama in a narrative of defiance and ambition. Star Plus, renowned for its diverse programming, is launching ‘Aankh Micholi,’ an undercover cop saga led by the formidable talent of actors Khushi Dubey and Navneet Malik. Crafted by Shashi Sumeet Productions, the series brings to life the story of Rukhmini, an aspiring IPS officer, determined to suppress crime while grappling with societal expectations to settle down and wed.

Embodying Strength and Resolve in ‘Aankh Micholi’

Khushi Dubey, who steps into the shoes of Rukhmini, draws her character’s strength and resolve from the grandeur and power that Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone brings to her roles. Padukone, renowned for her commanding screen presence, is slated to portray Lady Singham in an upcoming film, a role that resonates with the essence of Rukhmini’s character in ‘Aankh Micholi.’ The parallels between these two characters lie in their shared determination and courage, traits that Dubey aims to emulate in her performance.

Navigating Societal Expectations and Career Ambitions

‘Aankh Micholi’ promises a gripping narrative that explores the journey of a young woman fighting criminals while juggling familial pressures to marry. The series blends elements of action and drama to highlight the protagonist’s struggle to pursue her dream career in law enforcement amidst the constraints of traditional family norms. This compelling narrative promises to engage viewers, adding a fresh perspective to the station’s lineup of family drama and romance programs.

Anticipating the Premiere

With its potent mix of compelling storytelling, powerhouse performances, and a narrative that echoes the struggles of countless ambitious women in Indian society, ‘Aankh Micholi’ is slated to premiere on Star Plus on January 22 at 6:30 p.m. As audiences anticipate the show’s launch, the channel gears up to deliver another captivating series that speaks to the evolving tastes of Indian television viewers.