en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Star Live’s Inaugural Overseas Livestream: A New Approach to E-Commerce

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:58 pm EST
Star Live’s Inaugural Overseas Livestream: A New Approach to E-Commerce

In the bustling city of Taipei, amid the chilly Christmas season, a unique event was unfolding. A blend of entertainment and e-commerce, Star Live, the Singaporean e-commerce platform, co-founded by actor Terence Cao and director Jack Neo, conducted its inaugural overseas livestream. Despite the biting cold, the atmosphere was anything but. A warm, vibrant energy pervaded the event, a testament to the strong chemistry and engaging approach to product showcasing that Star Live has become known for.

The Art of Livestreaming

Unlike other livestreaming platforms, Star Live places an emphasis on the craft of the artistes involved. It’s not just about selling products; it’s about creating an engaging shopping experience. The event in Taipei was no exception. The roster of celebrities, including Peter Yu, Jason Oh, Collin Chee, Tracy Lee, Yutaki Ong, Bai Yun, Di Ying, and Joseph Ma, captivated the audience with their charm, wit, and authentic interactions.

Blending Humour and Commerce

Star Live’s approach to e-commerce incorporates elements of humor, personal interaction, and special surprises, such as product giveaways and fan acknowledgments. This unique blend of commerce and entertainment aims to create an immersive shopping experience that extends beyond the transactional and taps into the emotional and experiential aspects of shopping.

Cross-Border Collaboration

Star Live isn’t just about showcasing Singaporean talent. The platform has also collaborated with Taiwanese livestreaming services to promote local products, such as tea, biscuits, and skincare. This cross-border collaboration ensures local partners manage quality control and logistics, thus promising a seamless shopping experience for the customers.

In a world where e-commerce is increasingly impersonal, Star Live is charting a different path, one that combines the allure of entertainment with the convenience of online shopping. As the curtains fell on the inaugural overseas livestream, it became clear that this unique approach has resonated with the audience, promising an exciting future for Star Live.

0
Arts & Entertainment Singapore Taiwan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 mins ago
Original Friends Scripts for Ross's Wedding Episodes Up for Auction
In a remarkable revelation, original scripts from the iconic sitcom Friends, specifically those of the episodes centered around Ross’s wedding, have surfaced and are set to be auctioned. The scripts, belonging to the episodes titled ‘The One With Ross’s Wedding Part I and Part II’, were earmarked for destruction post-filming at London’s Fountain Studios in
Original Friends Scripts for Ross's Wedding Episodes Up for Auction
Valerie Shantz Takes the Helm as Winnipeg Folk Festival's Executive Director
12 mins ago
Valerie Shantz Takes the Helm as Winnipeg Folk Festival's Executive Director
Governors Awards Honors Film Industry Luminaries with Emotional Tributes and Honorary Oscars
12 mins ago
Governors Awards Honors Film Industry Luminaries with Emotional Tributes and Honorary Oscars
Sophie Ellis-Bextor to Release New Album, Celebrates 'Murder on the Dancefloor' Revival
5 mins ago
Sophie Ellis-Bextor to Release New Album, Celebrates 'Murder on the Dancefloor' Revival
Tom Cruise's New Chapter: A Significant Deal with Warner Bros
8 mins ago
Tom Cruise's New Chapter: A Significant Deal with Warner Bros
75th Emmy Awards to Honor 'Cheers' and 'The Sopranos' with Grand Reunions
12 mins ago
75th Emmy Awards to Honor 'Cheers' and 'The Sopranos' with Grand Reunions
Latest Headlines
World News
UA's Henri Veesaar Steps Back, Caleb Love Steps Up in College Basketball
3 mins
UA's Henri Veesaar Steps Back, Caleb Love Steps Up in College Basketball
MLGW Encourages Vulnerable Residents to Register for Power Outage Alerts
3 mins
MLGW Encourages Vulnerable Residents to Register for Power Outage Alerts
Chelsea's Angelo Gabriel Defends Teammate Mykhailo Mudryk Amid Criticism
3 mins
Chelsea's Angelo Gabriel Defends Teammate Mykhailo Mudryk Amid Criticism
Urgent Medical Device Recall Issued Over Drill Disconnection Error
4 mins
Urgent Medical Device Recall Issued Over Drill Disconnection Error
Paul VI-Camden Catholic Triumphs Over St. Peter's Prep in High School Hockey Match
6 mins
Paul VI-Camden Catholic Triumphs Over St. Peter's Prep in High School Hockey Match
Guyana's PPP Gears Up for 2025 Elections: A Strategic Approach
6 mins
Guyana's PPP Gears Up for 2025 Elections: A Strategic Approach
Indian Wells Tournament Ups the Ante with Record Prize Money for 2023 Edition
6 mins
Indian Wells Tournament Ups the Ante with Record Prize Money for 2023 Edition
Nick Kyrgios Slams Pat Cash's Views on Australian Open Crowd Behavior
7 mins
Nick Kyrgios Slams Pat Cash's Views on Australian Open Crowd Behavior
Vietnamese PM to Attend WEF and Make Official Visits to Hungary and Romania
7 mins
Vietnamese PM to Attend WEF and Make Official Visits to Hungary and Romania
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
8 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
9 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
9 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
10 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
11 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
12 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
14 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app