en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Stan’s ‘Three Women’: A Deep Dive into Complex Lives

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:42 pm EST
Stan’s ‘Three Women’: A Deep Dive into Complex Lives

Set your reminders, ladies and gentlemen, because Stan, the popular streaming service, has just announced the premiere date for its new TV series, ‘Three Women’. The series is set to release on February 16th, promising a deep dive into the complex emotional and intimate lives of three women, as portrayed by a star-studded cast.

Meet the Women of ‘Three Women’

Leading the pack in ‘Three Women’ is Shailene Woodley, who plays Gia, a journalist interviewing the three women at the heart of the narrative. Woodley’s character, Gia, is tasked with weaving together the disparate threads of these women’s tumultuous lives, offering viewers a lens through which to journey with them.

Betty Gilpin steps into the shoes of Lina, a housewife trapped in a loveless marriage. An affair promises Lina an escape, completely transforming her existence, and viewers will follow the highs and lows of this transformation.

Next up is DeWanda Wise, portraying Sloane, a glamorous entrepreneur in an open marriage that becomes complicated by the arrival of two new strangers. The shifting dynamics of Sloane’s relationships promise plenty of intrigue.

Finally, Gabrielle Creevy plays Maggie, a student who accuses her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship. This accusation spirals into a significant personal struggle, offering a poignant exploration of truth, power, and the boundaries of relationships.

Behind the Scenes

The cast also includes Blair Underwood as Sloane’s husband, Richard, adding another layer to the complex dynamics at play. The series is executive produced by the book’s author, Taddeo, alongside Laura Eason, Kathy Ciric, and Emmy Rossum. Rossum, while a powerhouse in front of the camera, is not part of the cast for ‘Three Women’. Louise Friedberg, the director of the first two episodes, also serves as an executive producer.

A Dramatic Exploration

‘Three Women’ is more than just a TV series; it’s a dramatic exploration of the lives and challenges faced by its characters based on real-life counterparts. It delves into the complexities of desire, freedom, and identity, offering audiences a raw, unfiltered look at the human experience. With its premiere drawing near, ‘Three Women’ is set to be a must-watch for 2024.

0
Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
4 mins ago
America Ferrera Dazzles at Critics Choice Awards
Known for her enchanting on-screen persona, America Ferrera radiated splendor and glamour at the Critics Choice Awards, donning a sparkling sequin outfit. The actress, who has etched an indelible mark in the entertainment industry with her critically acclaimed role as Barbie, illuminated the event with her star power. Embodiment of Style and Elegance Ferrera’s choice
America Ferrera Dazzles at Critics Choice Awards
Emma Stone's All-Black Ensemble Turns Heads at Critics' Choice Awards
6 mins ago
Emma Stone's All-Black Ensemble Turns Heads at Critics' Choice Awards
SB19 Steals the Show at the 9th Wish Music Awards
8 mins ago
SB19 Steals the Show at the 9th Wish Music Awards
Margot Robbie Dazzles in Red at 29th Critics Choice Awards
4 mins ago
Margot Robbie Dazzles in Red at 29th Critics Choice Awards
Tothapi's Rise to Fame: A Tribute to Regine Velasquez and 'Happy Thoughts'
4 mins ago
Tothapi's Rise to Fame: A Tribute to Regine Velasquez and 'Happy Thoughts'
Ryan Thomas Dazzles in Dancing On Ice Debut, Ricky Hatton's Performance Draws Humor
5 mins ago
Ryan Thomas Dazzles in Dancing On Ice Debut, Ricky Hatton's Performance Draws Humor
Latest Headlines
World News
Stormers Rugby: Coach Calls for More 'Killer Instinct' Despite Recent Victory
38 seconds
Stormers Rugby: Coach Calls for More 'Killer Instinct' Despite Recent Victory
Rishi Sunak's Leadership Challenge: Steering the Conservatives Through Crisis
53 seconds
Rishi Sunak's Leadership Challenge: Steering the Conservatives Through Crisis
Abba Yusuf Establishes Kano Elders Council, Appoints Ganduje and Kwankwaso as Members
2 mins
Abba Yusuf Establishes Kano Elders Council, Appoints Ganduje and Kwankwaso as Members
Trump Highlights Diplomacy with North Korea Amid Recent Missile Launch
2 mins
Trump Highlights Diplomacy with North Korea Amid Recent Missile Launch
Dutch Police Clash with Protesters Amid PEGIDA's Planned Quran Attack
2 mins
Dutch Police Clash with Protesters Amid PEGIDA's Planned Quran Attack
2024 Presidential Election: Global Implications and the U.S. Foreign Policy at Stake
3 mins
2024 Presidential Election: Global Implications and the U.S. Foreign Policy at Stake
Ozempic: The Diabetes Drug With a Surprising Side Effect
3 mins
Ozempic: The Diabetes Drug With a Surprising Side Effect
NFL Wild Card Game Postponed: Steelers vs Bills Face Weather Woes
4 mins
NFL Wild Card Game Postponed: Steelers vs Bills Face Weather Woes
Ryan Thomas Dazzles in Dancing On Ice Debut, Ricky Hatton's Performance Draws Humor
5 mins
Ryan Thomas Dazzles in Dancing On Ice Debut, Ricky Hatton's Performance Draws Humor
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
21 mins
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
4 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
4 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
10 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
13 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
14 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app