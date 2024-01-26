Stanley Hotel to Host 'The Shining' Exhibit, Curated by Blumhouse

In a thrilling turn of events, the Stanley Hotel in Colorado, the eerie muse behind Stephen King's iconic novel, 'The Shining,' is set to host an exhibit dedicated to the book and its chilling 1980 movie adaptation. The Stanley Film Center, a new 10,000 square-foot space within the hotel, is where the exhibit will unfold. This exciting project is being curated by the renowned production company, Blumhouse, celebrated for popular horror films such as 'Get Out' and 'M3GAN.'

Blumhouse: Curating Fear

The production company has been appointed as the exclusive curator for the Stanley Film Center exhibit. Blumhouse's role will extend beyond showcasing their own horror exploits. The exhibit will also feature displays from other entertainment spheres like television and gaming. The aim is to create a true horror destination that pays homage to the genre's past, present, and future.

A New Era for Stanley Hotel

The announcement of this unique horror exhibit was made by Colorado Governor Jared Polis and the Colorado Office of Film, Television and Media. The initiative is expected to draw tourists and invigorate the local economy. The iconic Stanley Hotel, a 116-year-old, 140-room edifice, will also undergo a three-story expansion, funded by a $475 million bond issuance and $46 million public funding from the state.

Horror Tourism: The Future of Colorado?

While no specific completion or opening date has been announced for the project, the anticipation is palpable. Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum and John Cullen, President of the Grand Heritage Hotel Group, have expressed their excitement about the project. With the state's support, Colorado is poised to become the premier spot for horror enthusiasts worldwide, establishing a new wave of tourism and cementing its place in horror history.