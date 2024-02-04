Stan and ACTF Set to Premiere 'Windcatcher' Starring Jessica Mauboy

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Stan, the leading Australian streaming service, and the Australian Children's Television Foundation (ACTF) are set to premiere the eagerly anticipated family film, 'Windcatcher', on March 28. The film features the multifaceted Australian talent, Jessica Mauboy, alongside fresh face Lennox Monaghan.

A Heartwarming Tale of Courage and Friendship

Set in a quaint country town, 'Windcatcher' spins the tale of Percy Boy, a character brought to life by Monaghan. Percy forms an unexpected bond with Keithy Cobb and Daisy Hawkins, with the trio setting their sights on victory at the local school sports day. Their journey is not without hurdles, as they confront a gang of bullies along the way.

Adding a supernatural twist to the narrative, Percy Boy uncovers a hereditary ability to perceive Lost Souls, a gift passed down from his grandfather. As the plot unfolds, Percy must tap into this power to confront his fears and face the bullies head-on.

A Stellar Cast and Crew

'Windcatcher' is a creative brainchild of writer Boyd Quakawoot and director Tanith Glynn-Maloney. The film boasts a diverse cast, including Max Turner, Coco Greenstone, Kelton Pell, Pia Miranda, Ngali Shaw, Jessica McNamee, and Lisa Maza, who lend their unique talents to this heartwarming story.

A Landmark Collaboration

This film marks a milestone in the Australian entertainment industry as it is the result of a co-commission between Stan and ACTF. This is Stan's inaugural partnership with ACTF and the first-ever collaboration between ACTF and a streaming platform in Australia. This initiative aims to bring top-notch live-action projects to young audiences and families.

Produced by Meg O'Connell and Drew Grove, 'Windcatcher' has garnered substantial production investment from Screen Australia and ACTF in association with VicScreen. ACTF is set to handle the global distribution of the film, further extending its reach.