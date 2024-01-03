en English
Arts & Entertainment

St Teresa’s College Alumnae Celebrate Centenary with Artistic Flair

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:51 pm EST
St Teresa’s College Alumnae Celebrate Centenary with Artistic Flair

Former students of the prestigious St Teresa’s College are marking a significant milestone – the institution’s 100th anniversary. In a celebration of pedagogy, empowerment, and artistic talent, the Association of St Teresa’s Alumnae (AstA) has organized a vibrant painting exhibition cum sale, named ‘Chitravarnangal’ (a visual voyage) at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery. This unique event brings to the fore the creative abilities of 20 alumnae, each from different walks of life, painting a vivid picture of a century’s worth of women’s education and empowerment.

Unveiling A Century of Empowerment Through Art

The exhibition showcases a broad range of artistic styles, from impressionistic to realistic, and more traditional forms such as Tanjore and batik paintings. Each piece serves as a testament to the diverse talents that have flourished within the hallowed halls of St Teresa’s College. The event isn’t just a celebration of the centenary but also an affirmation of the institution’s role in nurturing artistic expression alongside academic achievement.

Art: A Medium of Expression and Liberation

Participants such as Sujata Issac, a gynecologist, and Reema Abraham, a former journalist turned artist, have used the exhibition as a platform to express their thoughts, emotions, and passions. Their works, rendered in various mediums, speak volumes about their individual journeys, adding layers of personal narratives to the overarching theme of women’s empowerment.

A Stalwart Support for Artistic Dreams

Suma Ravindran, the former president of AstA, emphasized the importance of such events in helping the alumnae realize their artistic dreams. She also underscored AstA’s commitment to support and organize similar endeavors in the future, thereby setting the stage for more women to express their creativity and make their mark in the world of art.

Touched by the outpouring of talent, former professor Maria Theresa Chakkunny expressed her appreciation for the exhibition. She lauded it as an aesthetic and liberating experience that beautifully highlighted the myriad talents of her peers.

India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

