Arts & Entertainment

St. Petersburg Celebrates Local Talent with Authors Showcase and Art Event

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:42 pm EST
St. Petersburg Celebrates Local Talent with Authors Showcase and Art Event

On January 14, the Hollander Hotel in St. Petersburg will open its doors for the ‘St. Petersburg Sunshine City: A Local Authors Showcase’, a unique event designed to spotlight the city’s literary talent. Scheduled between 2 to 5 p.m., the event is contingent on favorable weather conditions and will be held on the pool-area stage. The event, which is free and open to the public, is a celebration of local authors and their diverse body of work.

Local Authors, Global Voices

Six local authors will grace the stage at this event, each with a unique voice and compelling story. Paul Wilborn, author of ‘Florida Hustle’; Brittany Ranew with ‘Lion of Fire’; Kerry Kriseman, who penned ‘Accidental First Lady’; Fabio Dal Boni, author of ‘An Extra Life’; Shana Smith, author of ‘Islands of Cedars’; and William Berry, author of ‘Stories That Move’. Among these, five authors have had their books published by St. Petersburg Press, a subsidiary of the St. Petersburg Group, which is also associated with the St. Pete Catalyst.

A Community of Storytellers

The event is organized by Kerry Kriseman, the spouse of former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman, who believes in the power of storytelling in fostering community spirit. Through this event, Kriseman aims to inspire potential authors, provide insights into the experiences of published authors, and celebrate the city’s vibrant literary scene. The showcase is a testament to the rich tapestry of stories that St. Petersburg authors have to offer, each author a thread weaving a unique narrative into the city’s cultural fabric.

A Celebration of Local Talent

Simultaneously, the Morean Arts Center in St. Petersburg will host ‘Iconic: Paint St. Pete Edition,’ a one-day battle of the brushes event. This event will see local artists creating plein air paintings at iconic St. Pete locations. Alongside this, attendees can enjoy a fundraiser, cocktails, cuisine from local food vendors, live art making, and art activities. The ‘Iconic: Paint St. Pete Edition’ will take place on various dates and times in St. Pete and Largo, FL. These events are a tribute to the thriving cultural scene in St. Petersburg, a city where art and literature intertwine to create a vibrant tapestry of creativity.

United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

