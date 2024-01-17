St. Louis County Library and Symphony Orchestra Unite to Enrich the Community with Classical Music

The St. Louis County Library, in a pioneering partnership with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, has embarked on an exceptional initiative to bring classical music into the lives of a wider audience. The library system, as of January 17, has offered 3,000 vouchers to individuals who have never experienced the sublime harmony of an orchestra concert.

Advertisment

Harmony in Innovation

These vouchers, a novel effort in themselves, grant access to two tickets for a standard concert, or four for a family-oriented musical spectacle. This initiative, as explained both in a news release and by Kristen Sorth, the library director & CEO, aligns seamlessly with the library's mission to provide varied cultural experiences and foster a love for the timeless art of music within the community.

A Melody for All

Advertisment

The vouchers, in their inclusivity, are not exclusive to library cardholders and can be claimed by anyone at any library branch, as long as the supplies last. The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, a highly acclaimed ensemble with a remarkable track record of 60 Grammy nominations and nine wins, has sought the library's assistance in attracting new audiences while Powell Hall, the orchestra's traditional venue, undergoes renovation.

Concerto of Collaboration

In the meantime, the orchestra's performances have found temporary homes at different venues, including the Touhill Performing Arts Center and the Stifel Theatre. This collaboration is a part of the orchestra's broader endeavor to reach new patrons and is consonant with its belief that music is a universal human experience, transcending the barriers of language and culture. The orchestra also continues to serenade the community with a range of free concerts, enriching the local cultural scene.