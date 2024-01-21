St. George Jazz Festival 2024: A Confluence of Jazz, Education, and Local Talent

The 8th Annual St. George Jazz Festival, slated for February 9 and 10, 2024, promises to be a vibrant mix of concerts and educational clinics set against the picturesque landscape of Southern Utah. Hosted on Utah Tech University's campus, the festival is a beacon for jazz enthusiasts, bringing world-class talents to the region and providing a platform for education and inspiration.

Headlining Act: Sal Lozano

This year, the festival has roped in Sal Lozano, an LA-based saxophonist. Lozano, known for his collaborations with artists like Paul McCartney, Natalie Cole, and Lady Gaga, as well as his contributions to the soundtracks of 'Dancing with the Stars', 'La La Land', and 'The Incredibles', will be the star attraction. The seasoned educator and performer will not just perform but also conduct a clinic for students and the public.

Live and Local Night

Kicking off the festival will be a 'Live and Local' night on February 9, featuring local jazz talents including the St George Jazz All Stars and the George Staheli Memorial Jazz Band. This event is a testament to the festival's commitment to fostering local talent and promoting the jazz scene in Southern Utah.

History and Legacy

The St. George Jazz Festival has a rich history of guest artists collaborating with local bands. Previous years have seen performances by notable musicians such as Eric Marienthal, Drew Tucker, and Francisco Torres. This tradition of collaboration and learning has made the festival a much-anticipated event on the jazz calendar.

Tickets for the main concert with Sal Lozano are priced at $20, while the 'Live and Local' night tickets are available for $10. Jazz enthusiasts can purchase tickets at utahtech.edu/ticket-office.