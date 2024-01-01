St George, Bermuda Rings in 2024 with Grand Festivities and Unique Traditions

St George, a picturesque town in Bermuda, ushered in 2024 with a grand celebration that saw both locals and tourists gather in thousands at King’s Square. Already adorned for the holiday season, the square burst into vibrant colors and lively dance music, marking one of the island’s largest annual festivities.

An Evening of Unity and Authentic Bermudian Experience

Quinell Francis, the Mayor of St George, kicked off the celebration with a heartfelt welcome. She emphasized the evening as a symbol of unity and a testament to the authentic Bermudian experience. The town’s council and staff, who had been tirelessly preparing since their election in May, were commended for their efforts in making the town exceptionally inviting for the holiday season.

Reflecting on the Past, Looking Forward to a Brighter 2024

Despite the challenges faced throughout the year, including road paving and preparing for the December celebrations, the Mayor took a moment to reflect on the past. She encouraged everyone to look forward to a promising 2024, while remembering loved ones and past hurdles. The festivities continued in full swing as The Wallstreet Band delivered a spirited musical performance that kept the crowd on their feet.

Boost for Local Businesses

Surrounding vendors leveraged the event for national exposure and enjoyed brisk business. Dennon Bean from Dandy Donuts and a server from the Hot Dog Delight food truck expressed their excitement over the excellent turnout and sales. Established businesses like The White Horse Tavern also had a successful evening. Owner Dennie O’Connor highlighted the positive atmosphere and the potential of St George.

A Unique Tradition: The Onion Drop

The event reached its crescendo with the traditional dropping of a giant onion at midnight. A countdown led by the master of ceremonies and deejay Nadanja Bailey marked this unique Bermudian tradition. His closing remarks, referring to St George as “God’s country,” resonated with the jubilant crowd as they welcomed the new year with renewed hope and enthusiasm.

