en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

St George, Bermuda Rings in 2024 with Grand Festivities and Unique Traditions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:01 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 11:16 am EST
St George, Bermuda Rings in 2024 with Grand Festivities and Unique Traditions

St George, a picturesque town in Bermuda, ushered in 2024 with a grand celebration that saw both locals and tourists gather in thousands at King’s Square. Already adorned for the holiday season, the square burst into vibrant colors and lively dance music, marking one of the island’s largest annual festivities.

An Evening of Unity and Authentic Bermudian Experience

Quinell Francis, the Mayor of St George, kicked off the celebration with a heartfelt welcome. She emphasized the evening as a symbol of unity and a testament to the authentic Bermudian experience. The town’s council and staff, who had been tirelessly preparing since their election in May, were commended for their efforts in making the town exceptionally inviting for the holiday season.

(Read Also: Bermuda in March: Challenges and Milestones in Governance, Health, and Environment)

Reflecting on the Past, Looking Forward to a Brighter 2024

Despite the challenges faced throughout the year, including road paving and preparing for the December celebrations, the Mayor took a moment to reflect on the past. She encouraged everyone to look forward to a promising 2024, while remembering loved ones and past hurdles. The festivities continued in full swing as The Wallstreet Band delivered a spirited musical performance that kept the crowd on their feet.

Boost for Local Businesses

Surrounding vendors leveraged the event for national exposure and enjoyed brisk business. Dennon Bean from Dandy Donuts and a server from the Hot Dog Delight food truck expressed their excitement over the excellent turnout and sales. Established businesses like The White Horse Tavern also had a successful evening. Owner Dennie O’Connor highlighted the positive atmosphere and the potential of St George.

(Read Also: Howard University’s All-Black Swim Team Trains in Bermuda, Eyes Olympic Glory)

A Unique Tradition: The Onion Drop

The event reached its crescendo with the traditional dropping of a giant onion at midnight. A countdown led by the master of ceremonies and deejay Nadanja Bailey marked this unique Bermudian tradition. His closing remarks, referring to St George as “God’s country,” resonated with the jubilant crowd as they welcomed the new year with renewed hope and enthusiasm.

Read More

0
Arts & Entertainment Bermuda
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

John Mayer Sparks Laughter on CNN's New Year's Eve Show

By BNN Correspondents

Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' Storms the Global Box Office, Earning Over 380 Crore

By BNN Correspondents

Hulu Resurrects M*A*S*H; Disney Channel Series Concludes

By BNN Correspondents

Abby Lee Miller Critiques Britney Spears's Dance Moves, Talks Early Struggles and New Ventures

By BNN Correspondents

The 135th Rose Parade: A Celebration of Music and Humanity ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 16 mins
The 135th Rose Parade: A Celebration of Music and Humanity ...
heart comment 0
‘Queenpins’: From Box Office Flop to Netflix’s Number One

By BNN Correspondents

'Queenpins': From Box Office Flop to Netflix's Number One
Entertainment Titans Louis Prima and Shecky Greene: Echoes of a Bygone Era

By BNN Correspondents

Entertainment Titans Louis Prima and Shecky Greene: Echoes of a Bygone Era
Derick Cabrido Explores the Power of Love in Horror Cinema with ‘Mallari’

By BNN Correspondents

Derick Cabrido Explores the Power of Love in Horror Cinema with 'Mallari'
‘May December’: Unraveling Stories through Costume Design

By BNN Correspondents

'May December': Unraveling Stories through Costume Design
Latest Headlines
World News
Leeds United Back in Form: Highlights from Recent UK Football Matches
2 mins
Leeds United Back in Form: Highlights from Recent UK Football Matches
Kyiv Faces Critical Defense Decisions Amid Dwindling Missile Supply
3 mins
Kyiv Faces Critical Defense Decisions Amid Dwindling Missile Supply
Philadelphia Eagles' Defense Questioned after Loss to Arizona Cardinals
3 mins
Philadelphia Eagles' Defense Questioned after Loss to Arizona Cardinals
Is Modi's Third Term Inevitable? India Gears Up for 2024 Elections
3 mins
Is Modi's Third Term Inevitable? India Gears Up for 2024 Elections
China Appeals to Taiwan: Reject Independence, Embrace Peaceful Development
5 mins
China Appeals to Taiwan: Reject Independence, Embrace Peaceful Development
McMillan Triumphs in Amos Super Cup: A Victory for Local Talent and Unity
5 mins
McMillan Triumphs in Amos Super Cup: A Victory for Local Talent and Unity
Taiwan Affairs Office Criticizes Tsai Ing-wen's Political Path
6 mins
Taiwan Affairs Office Criticizes Tsai Ing-wen's Political Path
STRONG HF Trial Analysis Highlights Benefits of Higher GDMT Doses in Heart Failure Patients
6 mins
STRONG HF Trial Analysis Highlights Benefits of Higher GDMT Doses in Heart Failure Patients
PM Modi's Ayodhya Visit: A Strategic Move Shaping India's Socio-Political Narrative
7 mins
PM Modi's Ayodhya Visit: A Strategic Move Shaping India's Socio-Political Narrative
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
18 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
36 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
43 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
47 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app