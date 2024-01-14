en English
St. Augustine Celtic Festival: A Vibrant Celebration of Celtic Culture

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:58 pm EST
St. Augustine, Florida, the oldest city in the U.S., is gearing up to host the vibrant Celtic Music & Heritage Festival. The festival, set to take place on the weekend of March 9 and 10, will offer a rich celebration of Celtic culture at Francis Field. With activities scheduled from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and until 7 p.m. on Sunday, attendees are in for a weekend brimming with lively Celtic music, engaging workshops, and a burst of traditional Highland Games.

A Lineup of U.S. Celtic Bands

While the festival boasts a diverse lineup of U.S. Celtic bands, the specific performers are yet to be announced. The previous editions have seen an array of talented artists grace the stage, and this year is expected to be no different. The music, a blend of traditional Celtic tunes and contemporary interpretations, will reverberate across the festival grounds, encapsulating the vibrant spirit of Celtic culture.

Highland Games and Celtic Workshops

Offering more than just a musical treat, the festival promises a glimpse into Celtic heritage through its traditional Highland Games and informative workshops. These activities provide a unique opportunity for attendees to immerse themselves in the rich cultural history of the Celts, from their ancient sports to their artisanal crafts.

Celtic Food, Artisan Crafts, and Whiskey Tasting

The festival will also showcase a variety of Celtic food and artisan crafts, allowing festival-goers to sample traditional Celtic cuisine and purchase handmade items. Adding to the festivities will be a whiskey-tasting event on Friday, March 8, featuring both Irish and Scotch whiskies. This event, complete with live music from the Steel City Rovers, will serve as a kick-off celebration for the festival.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival Tickets

The festivities will reach a crescendo with a St. Patrick’s Day parade, enriching the atmosphere with a sense of community and shared heritage. Tickets for the festival, including VIP tickets and General Admission one-day tickets, are available online, at Ann O’Malley’s Irish Pub, or at the festival gates for cash only. These tickets grant access to a myriad of entertainment options, making the festival a must-visit for those intrigued by Celtic culture.

For more detailed information on the festival, including the parade and the full list of activities, prospective visitors can check the official website or contact the festival organizers via email.

