SSSS.GRIDMAN's Rikka Takarada Gets New POP UP PARADE Figure

Known for its stunning accuracy and affordability, the POP UP PARADE toy line is set to release a new figure, this time featuring Rikka Takarada from the popular anime series, SSSS.GRIDMAN. The figure, which perfectly captures the character's essence in her school uniform, is available for pre-orders on the Good Smile website until February 21, with shipping scheduled for July 2024.

Accurate Depiction and Affordability

Consistent with the reputation of the POP UP PARADE toy line, the new Rikka Takarada figure offers fans an accurate representation of their favorite character. Standing tall at 17cm and priced at an affordable 4,800 yen (approximately US$32), the figure comes with a clear stand for display, making it an ideal collectable for anime enthusiasts.

SSSS.GRIDMAN: A Modern Reimagining

SSSS.GRIDMAN, produced by Studio Trigger, is a contemporary reboot of the 1993-1994 tokusatsu TV series Denkou Choujin Gridman from Tsuburaya Productions. The series has witnessed a resurgence in popularity with the anime reboot, a sequel titled SSSS.Dynazenon released in 2021 and a host of manga spinoffs. The franchise's influence further extended in 2023 with the release of the anime movie, Gridman Universe.

Pre-orders and Shipping Schedule

The Rikka Takarada figure is available for pre-orders until February 21. Fans who wish to own this affordable and meticulously crafted figure can expect the shipment in July 2024. With its realistic depiction and reasonable pricing, the figure is set to become a cherished addition to any anime fan's collection.